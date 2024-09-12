The Creators of Escape This Introduce a Brand New Virtual Reality (VR) Experience

"At Escape This, you are transported into the immersion of the story. At Level Up VR, you are transported into another world entirely, full of action-packed fun and excitement", shares Alex Mercado, owner. Post this

"East Frederick Rising is thrilled to support the grand opening of Level Up VR! Our members had the incredible opportunity to tour this exciting new attraction, experiencing the immersive virtual reality adventures first-hand. We were also inspired by Alex, the visionary owner, whose passion and innovative spirit are sure to make Level Up VR a must-visit destination in our community. We can't wait to see how this new venture will continue to bring fun and excitement to East Frederick!"

Says Owner Alex Mercado, "I am so excited about our new project, Level Up VR! We have been looking for a new form of social entertainment for groups like those who visit Escape This Frederick, and we feel that free-roaming arenas are the perfect fit. At Escape This, you are transported into the immersion of the story. At Level Up VR, you are transported into another world entirely, full of action-packed fun and excitement."

Perfect for parties, team-building events, or just a fun night out, the venue offers combo party packages in partnership with Escape This Frederick for even more entertainment options. The facility also features a dedicated party space to make any celebration or gathering memorable.

