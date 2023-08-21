The Crone Law Firm CEO Alan G. Crone announces New Chicago Office specializing in Employment Law

"We look forward to helping employees, executives and entrepreneurs in the Chicago, Illinois, area find win-win solutions to workplace issues." - Alan G. Crone, Employment Law Attorney, CEO/Founder, The Crone Law Firm, and Author, "The Law at Work" Tweet this

The Crone Law Firm is one of the few firms in the Southeast that exclusively practices employment law. Their dedicated employment law attorneys specialize in helping people navigate and negotiate resolutions for workplace issues, including harassment, discrimination, wrongful termination, hostile work environments, overtime pay, employee contracts, family medical leave act, intellectual property, data management, exit strategies, and more.

For the short-term, St. Louis Managing Attorney Edward J. Rolwes will lead the firm's effort in Illinois. Edward is a Missouri and Illinois Licensed Attorney, who earned his law degree from Notre Dame Law School. Rolwes has served as lead trial counsel in various complex state and federal court trial and appellate court cases in both Missouri and Illinois, including several national precedent-setting appellate cases.

In addition, Denise Watson-Wesley Coleman is Of Counsel to The Crone Law Firm PLC Chicago Office. For over 35 years, Coleman has been licensed to practice in Illinois and Missouri. Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, Coleman attended St. Elizabeth High School and DePaul University. Alan Crone explains, "Her probate and estate planning practice is an adjunct to our services for employees, executives, professionals and entrepreneurs."

CEO Alan G. Crone emphasizes, "Employment law really is all about people. Your relationship with your employer is the most important relationship you have outside of your significant other. Not only is it an important relationship, but it's a life-sustaining relationship."

The Crone Law Firm works hard for business professional clients by educating them throughout the process. Every decision is based five their Value Pillars to ensure trust, including: 1. Excellence, 2. Service, 3. Transparency, 4. Reliability and 5. Integrity.

To help others better understand employment law and Best Hiring Practices, Crone also published a new book this year written for non-lawyers called; "The Law at Work: A Legal Playbook For Executives and Professionals".

And based on practicing employment law for 30+ years, CEO/Founder Alan G. Crone was just named the Best Lawyers® 2024 "Employment Law – Individuals and Litigation - Labor and Employment" "Lawyer of the Year" in Memphis, Tennessee. Best Lawyers® explains; "Best Lawyers has been regarded by lawyers and the public for more than 40 years as the most credible measure of legal integrity and distinction in the United States. Thus, recognition by Best Lawyers signifies excellence in practice….Inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America® is based on a comprehensive peer-review survey, which this year, comprised of more than 13.7 million confidential evaluations from your peers." Crone has been consistently recognized since 2020.

For more information, visit:

The Crone Law Firm PLC - Chicago Office

20280 Governors Hwy Suite 103, Olympia Fields, IL 60461

https://cronelawfirmplc.com/locations/chicago-office/

WHERE TO BUY THE BOOK

"The Law at Work: A Legal Playbook For Executives and Professionals"

By Alan G. Crone

ABOUT: Alan G. Crone is an Employment Law Attorney, CEO/Founder of The Crone Law Firm, Author of "The Law at Work: A Legal Playbook For Executives and Professionals" (Feb 2023), Ask Alan! Podcast Host and Speaker. Crone's employment law team is committed to helping employees, executives, and entrepreneurs resolve workplace disputes. A master at devising winning strategies and innovative tactics, he is known for achieving the best outcome for clients. Crone is a fifth-generation Memphian who has been active in local and state politics for decades, serving as a former Memphis City Councilman and, later, Senior Policy Advisor to the Mayor of Memphis. Alan is a voracious reader, semi-avid golfer, and proud father of three children he shares with his wife, Allison. Crone's work has appeared on Scripps News Tonight, FOX St Louis, NBC 5 Memphis, FOX 13 Memphis, ABC News 3 Memphis, KMOX CBS Radio News, many podcasts, and in the American City Business Journals, Memphis Magazine, The Commercial Appeal, The Daily Memphian, The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, and many more.

https://cronelawfirmplc.com/about/team/alan-crone/

Media Contact

Liz Kelly, PR for Alan Crone, 310-987-7207, [email protected], https://cronelawfirmplc.com/

SOURCE PR for Alan Crone