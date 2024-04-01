The Daily Record Announces 2024 Maryland's Top 100 Women to include owner of Alison Bomba, Psy.D, LLC

"I am incredibly honored to have been named one of Maryland's Top 100 Women by The Daily Record! I absolutely love being an active member of the Frederick community and look forward to continuing to show up, contribute and give back," says Dr. Bomba Post this

Nominees were asked to complete an application outlining their educational and career history, professional and community involvement, corporate and nonprofit board memberships, and mentoring experience. They were encouraged to submit letters of recommendation from those who are familiar with their accomplishments professionally, in the community and through mentoring.

Ten women will be inducted into the Circle of Excellence, receiving the award for a third and final time.

A panel of business and legal professionals, previous Maryland's Top 100 Women honorees from throughout the state, and a representative of The Daily Record reviewed the final applications and selected this year's honorees.

"The 2024 Maryland's Top 100 Women are exemplary leaders from a variety of professions across the state. They make significant contributions to their organizations and communities and are committed to mentoring to elevate future women leaders," said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, managing director of BridgeTower Media/The Daily Record. "We are so pleased to honor this year's Circle of Excellence winners for their incredible achievements and for their support and encouragement of other women. Congratulations to all the 2024 Maryland's Top 100 Women."

Maryland's Top 100 Women will be honored at a reception and awards celebration on May 6 at The Lyric Baltimore, 140 W. Mount Royal Avenue in Baltimore. The VIP reception begins at 4 p.m. Doors open for the general networking reception at 4:30 p.m. and features heavy hors d'oeuvres and drinks. The awards celebration starts at 6 p.m., for approximately an hour, followed by a dessert reception. The event hashtag is #TDRevents.

Attendance is limited. This event will sell out. Winners and sponsors receive priority. Sponsorship includes VIP seating for guests, logo usage, multimedia marketing, an ad in the awards publication and more. To secure a sponsorship, contact Suzanne Fischer-Huettner at [email protected].

Winners will be profiled in a special magazine that will be inserted into the May 7 issue of The Daily Record and will be available online at TheDailyRecord.com.

The Circle of Excellence Sponsor is GBMC Healthcare. The Reception Sponsor is Notre Dame of Maryland University. The Leadership Sponsor is Towson University. An updated listing of sponsors maybe found at TheDailyRecord.com.

About The Daily Record

The Daily Record is a digital first, daily news media company focused on law, government and business at TheDailyRecord.com. The Daily Record publishes a print edition on weekdays in addition to more than 25 special products a year in a variety of industries including Power Lists. The Daily Record hosts 13 annual events to recognize excellence and provide leadership opportunities. These events include Maryland's Top 100 Women, Most Admired CEOs, Influential Marylanders, Health Care Heroes, Icon Honors and more. The Daily Record's Digital Marketing Solutions helps customers with social media, search engine marketing and optimization, retargeting and email marketing among other services. The Daily Record, with 136 years of editorial excellence, is part of BridgeTower Media, the leading provider of B2B information, research, events and marketing solutions across more than 25 U.S. markets and industries.

Alison Bomba, Dr. Alison Bomba, Psy.D., (240) 405-9661, [email protected], https://www.drbomba.com/

