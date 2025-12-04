The Dan Plan Returns With a New Dan: 10,000-Hour Golf Journey Nets First AM Tour Win

"If Barstool or the Good Good guys wanted to have me on the next one — I'd give 'em a run for their money!" — Daniel Baghdasarian Post this

Balancing full-time work and raising four children, Baghdasarian follows an intense, structured schedule that includes early-morning sessions, late-night SkyTrak simulator work, and data-driven performance routines. His approach reflects the philosophy of the original Dan Plan while leveraging modern tracking tools, content platforms, and analytical methods.

On November 15, Baghdasarian met with Dan McLaughlin, of the original Dan Plan, at Stone Creek Golf Course in Oregon City. The two spent the day swapping experiences and discussing the discipline required for long-term skill development.

"They say you shouldn't meet your heroes, but with Dan, this couldn't be further from the truth and something I'll hold onto for a long time," Baghdasarian said.

With golf content exploding online, the rise of creator-led events like the Internet Invitational, and Good Good's revival of Big Break-style competitive formats, Baghdasarian believes the moment is ideal for a renewed chapter of the Dan Plan story.

"Golf is having a cultural boom," he said. "And if Barstool or the Good Good guys wanted to have me on the next one — I'd give 'em a run for their money!"

Baghdasarian's near-term goals include achieving a 10 handicap or better by year's end, securing strategic brand partnerships, and transitioning into full-time competitive golf.

"Brands such as Titleist and Nike supported the original Dan Plan," he said. "If they or other organizations see value in supporting this modern chapter, there's an opportunity to tell a new version of the story together."

Followers can track Baghdasarian's progress, tournament updates, and behind-the-scenes training on Instagram: @thenewdanplan

About The New Dan Plan:

The New Dan Plan is a long-term athletic mastery project led by amateur golfer Daniel Baghdasarian, documenting a 10,000-hour journey toward competitive excellence through structured training, modern data analysis, and transparent storytelling. Built on the inspiration of the original Dan Plan, the project aims to explore what disciplined, intentional practice can achieve in the modern era of golf.

