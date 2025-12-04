The Dan Plan Returns With a New Dan: 10,000-Hour Golf Journey Nets First AM Tour Win

Amateur golfer Daniel Baghdasarian relaunches the modern Dan Plan, a 10,000-hour golf mastery project, and celebrates his first US AM Tour victory. Balancing family and work, Baghdasarian combines rigorous practice, data-driven training, and a modern approach to the iconic long-term skill experiment, proving dedication pays off on and off the course.
SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amateur golfer Daniel Baghdasarian has officially relaunched "The New Dan Plan," a modern-day continuation of the original 10,000-hour golf mastery experiment introduced in 2010. After logging 412 hours of deliberate practice, Baghdasarian earned his first US AM Tour victory in the Jones Flight on November 23, marking an early milestone in his long-term pursuit of competitive excellence.
"This win reinforces everything I believe about the process," said Baghdasarian. "Every hour, every swing, and every putt is intentional. It's early in the journey, but it's a meaningful step, and I'm committed to the long game."
Balancing full-time work and raising four children, Baghdasarian follows an intense, structured schedule that includes early-morning sessions, late-night SkyTrak simulator work, and data-driven performance routines. His approach reflects the philosophy of the original Dan Plan while leveraging modern tracking tools, content platforms, and analytical methods.
On November 15, Baghdasarian met with Dan McLaughlin, of the original Dan Plan, at Stone Creek Golf Course in Oregon City. The two spent the day swapping experiences and discussing the discipline required for long-term skill development.
"They say you shouldn't meet your heroes, but with Dan, this couldn't be further from the truth and something I'll hold onto for a long time," Baghdasarian said.
With golf content exploding online, the rise of creator-led events like the Internet Invitational, and Good Good's revival of Big Break-style competitive formats, Baghdasarian believes the moment is ideal for a renewed chapter of the Dan Plan story.
"Golf is having a cultural boom," he said. "And if Barstool or the Good Good guys wanted to have me on the next one — I'd give 'em a run for their money!"
Baghdasarian's near-term goals include achieving a 10 handicap or better by year's end, securing strategic brand partnerships, and transitioning into full-time competitive golf.
"Brands such as Titleist and Nike supported the original Dan Plan," he said. "If they or other organizations see value in supporting this modern chapter, there's an opportunity to tell a new version of the story together."
Followers can track Baghdasarian's progress, tournament updates, and behind-the-scenes training on Instagram: @thenewdanplan
About The New Dan Plan:
The New Dan Plan is a long-term athletic mastery project led by amateur golfer Daniel Baghdasarian, documenting a 10,000-hour journey toward competitive excellence through structured training, modern data analysis, and transparent storytelling. Built on the inspiration of the original Dan Plan, the project aims to explore what disciplined, intentional practice can achieve in the modern era of golf.
