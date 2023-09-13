The Danaher Foundation Awards $100,000 Grant to ARCS Foundation

Danaher Investment Aids ARCS in Building a Diverse STEM-Ready Workforce The Danaher Foundation, the charitable arm of Danaher, recently awarded Achievement Rewards for Collegiate Scientists Foundation® Inc. with a $100,000 grant. This award will fund five new Danaher National Impact Awards to regional ARCS Chapters. ARCS Foundation, founded in 1958 to advance the US' scientific competitiveness, provide financial awards to academically outstanding US citizens studying to complete STEM and health disciplines degrees at 50 of the nation's leading research universities

LAGRANGE, Ga., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Danaher Foundation recently awarded Achievement Rewards for Collegiate Scientists Foundation Inc. with a $100,000 grant. This award will fund a new award, the Danaher National Impact Awards, to five regional ARCS Chapters.

ARCS® Foundation, founded in 1958 to advance US scientific competitiveness, provides financial awards to academically outstanding US citizens studying to complete STEM and medical research degrees at fifty of the nation's leading research universities.

The grant will assist with ARCS Scholar support in specific geographical areas where the Danaher Foundation has a presence. Chapters who will receive this support are Metro Washington Chapter, Illinois Chapter, Northern California Chapter, Orange County Chapter, and Minnesota Chapter. The Danaher National Impact Award will support thirteen scholars next fiscal year.

"This is very exciting for ARCS Foundation and ARCS Chapters. We hope this will open the door to a continuing partnership with Danaher," said Caron Ogg, ARCS Foundation National Immediate Past President. The Danaher Foundation seeks partnerships that share their desire to impact the world by building a diverse, STEM-ready workforce.

"ARCS, together with Danaher, is committed to building a diverse, STEM-ready workforce that focuses on improving a system of access and support for underrepresented students and professionals to excel in STEM education and careers," said current ARCS Foundation National President, Beth Wainwright.

Danaher has partnered with the ARCS Metro Washington Chapter since 2015, where they have supported a scholar every year for $15,000.

"Metro Washington has been fortunate to have Danaher partner with us since 2015, with the corporation sponsoring a graduate scholar at one of our five partner universities for $15,000 each year," says Susan Trice, an ARCS member since 2004 who is currently Co-Vice President for Development on the Metro Washington Chapter Board of Directors. "We were excited when they reached out about the possibility of expanding their impact to other chapters of ARCS. This cooperative effort benefits both organizations."

About ARCS® Foundation: ARCS Foundation is a national nonprofit volunteer women-led organization that promotes US competitiveness by providing financial awards to academically outstanding US citizens studying to complete degrees in science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM), and medical research at 50 of the nation's leading research universities. The organization has awarded more than $131 million to more than 11,500 scholars since 1958. ARCS Foundation Scholars have produced thousands of research publications and patents, secured billions in grant funding, started science-related companies, and played a significant role in teaching and mentoring young people in the STEM pipeline. More information is available at arcsfoundation.org.

