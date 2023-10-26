The Dancing Horses Theatre Unveils New Holiday Show in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin

Featuring a diverse cast of equine performers, each with their unique charm and skill, this holiday show brings together the elegance of classical dressage, the excitement of trick riding, and the enchantment of choreographed dance. Post this

Featuring a diverse cast of equine performers, each with their unique charm and skill, this holiday show brings together the elegance of classical dressage, the excitement of trick riding, and the enchantment of choreographed dance.

Spectators will witness the seamless harmony between these majestic animals and their talented trainers.

"The Dancing Horses Theatre is a labor of love, where every show is a tribute to the beauty, intelligence, and artistry of our horses," said Dana Montana, owner and creator of this magical show. "We're excited to invite our loyal fans and newcomers to experience this holiday horse show and create unforgettable memories with us."

The show will take place at the company's state-of-the-art venue in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, which offers comfortable seating, stunning lighting, and excellent acoustics to ensure that every performance is a visual and auditory feast.

The Dancing Horses Theatre has always been committed to the welfare of its animals, and visitors can rest assured that all the horses are provided with the utmost care and love.

Tickets for the holiday show are now available for purchase through the company's website and at the box office. The show will run from November 15th to January 14th, with multiple performances scheduled to accommodate visitors.

Don't miss this opportunity to witness the magic of The Dancing Horses in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. For more information about showtimes, tickets, and special group rates, visit thedancinghorses.com or call (262) 728-8200.

Media are invited to come see The Dancing Horses up close and personal for live interviews and on-air segments. Contact Dana Montana at (262) 728-8200 to set-up a date and time.

About The Dancing Horses Theatre: The Dancing Horses Theatre is a renowned equestrian entertainment company based in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. With a rich history of captivating audiences through the beauty and grace of their horses, they continue to be a cherished attraction in the area.

Media Contact

Dana Montana, The Dancing Horses Theatre, 1 2627288200, [email protected], https://thedancinghorses.com/

SOURCE The Dancing Horses Theatre