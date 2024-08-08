The Dangers of One-Day Polyurea-Polyaspartic Systems The Pitfalls of Quick Fixes The appeal of a one-day polyurea-polyaspartic coating system is hard to ignore. The promise of a fast application and minimal disruption is enticing for homeowners and businesses alike. However, these quick fixes often come with hidden costs, particularly in terms of long-term durability and performance. These companies almost always have a warranty exclusion regarding moisture-related issues, which is the number one reason one-day coatings fail!

Remember: Quality takes time.

Moisture: The Hidden Culprit

Like we mentioned before, a significant issue with one-day systems is their inability to adequately address the moisture content in concrete. For these coatings to adhere properly, the concrete's moisture level must be low. Why? Because fast-cure polyurea-polyaspartics cure even faster in the presence of moisture (< 1hr). There's simply insufficient time to penetrate and properly bond with the concrete slab. And, polyurea-polyaspartics can only be applied thinly! The result is a wafer-thin, poorly-penetrating coating, susceptible to high hydrostatic pressure.

When using the improper primer coat direct-to-concrete, it leads to adhesion failures, causing the coating to bubble or even delaminate entirely. Homeowners and business owners get pretty upset (and understandably so) when their expensive floor starts peeling. And, given Pennsylvania's diverse climate, maintaining low concrete moisture levels is challenging.

Why Two-Day Systems Are Superior

A more reliable method involves a thorough, two-day process:

Day One: We apply a slower-curing, moisture-mitigating, high-build, 100%-solids epoxy primer. It's a moisture vapor barrier that deeply penetrates the concrete, effectively managing any future moisture-related issues.

Day Two: On Day 2, we apply dual polyurea-polyaspartic top coats that provide the needed UV, stain, chemical and impact resistance. Our 100%-solids polyaspartic even protects against staining from hot-tire transfer.

This extended process ensures:

Enhanced Durability: Floors that can withstand heavy use and environmental stressors.

Visual Appeal: A smooth, high-quality finish.

Cost Savings: Fewer repairs and maintenance over time.

The Importance for Businesses

Businesses around Pennsylvania must also consider the safety and legal implications of their flooring choices. Poorly installed floors can lead to accidents, liability issues, and non-compliance with building codes. Opting for a professional two-day installation can help businesses avoid these problems, ensuring a safer environment for both employees and customers.

Invest in Quality

While the convenience of a one-day installation might be tempting, the long-term benefits of a two-day system are clear. Investing in a thorough, professional process ensures your floors remain durable, safe, and visually appealing for years to come. There's a reason why two-day systems have been spreading like wildfire across the state — it just works, it's prettier, and it lasts for much, much longer.

