The Daniel G. Calugar Foundation Announces Brendan DiEnna as a Recipient of the 2024 Academic Achievement Merit Scholarship

LAS VEGAS, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Daniel G. Calugar Foundation is excited to announce Brendan DiEnna as a recipient of the 2024 Academic Achievement Merit Scholarship. Brendan will be attending Boston College beginning in the fall of 2024.

As a scholarship recipient, Brendan will receive $10,000 toward his college education.

"I am very thankful for the opportunity that the Daniel G. Calugar Foundation has given me," Brendan said. "It is certainly helping me achieve my goal of a career in medicine and is an investment in my future."

The Daniel G. Calugar Foundation established the Academic Achievement Merit Scholarship to recognize academic excellence in incoming freshmen for the fall of 2024 and reward them for their effort, hard work, and success. The foundation also seeks to support driven individuals with well-defined career aspirations by providing scholarship funds to foster their educational and professional journeys.

Brendan is one of 10 outstanding freshmen entering college this fall who will be awarded this scholarship.

To be eligible for the Academic Achievement Merit Scholarship, applicants had to achieve a minimum SAT score of 1500 or an ACT score of 34. Students also underwent a comprehensive assessment of their academic achievements and the goals and objectives presented in their application statements.

Each applicant for the Academic Achievement Merit Scholarship was required to submit an essay of 2,000 words or less detailing their career objectives and goals and how they believed their college experiences would contribute to achieving them.

Part of Brendan's scholarship application highlights how his father's heroic efforts during the pandemic and his own educational experiences inspired him to pursue a career in medicine. Brendan's goals extend beyond treating physical ailments; he aims to educate and empower individuals with knowledge and serve as a compassionate advocate for those in need.

Dan Calugar is a financial investor with a background in computer science, law, finance, and business. He majored in computer science at the Air Force Academy and uses the technical knowledge he gained there to design computer programs that help him identify profitable investment strategies.

Applications for the Daniel G. Calugar Foundation's Academic Achievement Merit Scholarship are still open. The application deadline is June 30, 2024.

For more information and to apply, please visit dancalugarscholarship.com.

