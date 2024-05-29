The Daniel G. Calugar Foundation Awards Allison Zebroski the 2024 Academic Achievement Merit Scholarship

The Daniel G. Calugar Foundation is pleased to announce that Allison Zebroski has been named a recipient of the 2024 Academic Achievement Merit Scholarship.

LAS VEGAS, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Daniel G. Calugar Foundation is delighted to announce that Allison Zebroski has been named one of the recipients of the 2024 Academic Achievement Merit Scholarship. Allison will attend the University of California, Santa Barbara, starting in the fall of 2024. As a scholarship recipient, she will receive $10,000 toward her college education.

"I am beyond honored to have received this scholarship from the Dan Calugar Foundation. It will be a tremendous help as I study chemistry at the University of California, Santa Barbara, with aspirations to attend medical school and become a physician," Allison said. "I want to thank Dan Calugar and his team for providing me with this opportunity and being so generous as I continue on my journey through higher education."

Through the Academic Achievement Merit Scholarship, the Daniel G. Calugar Foundation seeks to recognize and reward academic excellence in incoming freshmen for fall 2024. The foundation also aims to support driven individuals with well-defined career aspirations by fostering their educational and professional journeys.

Allison is among ten exceptional freshmen starting college this fall who will receive the Academic Achievement Merit Scholarship. To qualify for this scholarship, applicants needed a minimum score of 1500 on the SAT or 34 on the ACT. Additionally, students were evaluated through a thorough review of their academic accomplishments and the goals and objectives outlined in their application statements.

All scholarship applicants were required to submit an essay detailing, in 2,000 words or less, their career objectives and goals and how their college experiences will contribute to their attainment.

Part of Allison's scholarship essay reads: "I plan to study Chemistry and Biochemistry at the University of California, Santa Barbara. I chose this institution because of its prestige in Chemistry and their generosity in considering me to be a Regents Scholar. With this title, I will have greater access to research and professors as well as a place in the Regents Scholar Association. I couldn't pass up the opportunity to receive an award like this one because it aligns closely with my career goals. I aspire to be a doctor one day and practice radiology."

Dan Calugar is a financial investor with backgrounds in computer science, law, finance, and business. He majored in computer science at the Air Force Academy and uses the technical knowledge he gained there to design computer programs that help him identify profitable investment strategies.

There is still time to apply for the Daniel G. Calugar Foundation's Academic Achievement Merit Scholarship, as the deadline is June 30, 2024.

For more information and to apply, please visit dancalugarscholarship.com.

Media Contact

Dan Calugar, Daniel G Calugar Foundation, 702 302-3204, [email protected], https://www.dancalugarscholarship.com/

SOURCE Daniel G Calugar Foundation