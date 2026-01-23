The Danielson Group and Edthena Partner to Help Principals Generate Framework-Aligned Feedback in Minutes

"By integrating the Framework into Edthena's Observation Copilot, principals can spend less time on paperwork and more time engaging in thoughtful, evidence-based conversations with teachers." —Lee Kappes Ed.D., CEO of The Danielson Group Post this

The Danielson Group's Framework for Teaching is the most popular teaching framework in the United States, with it being adopted, approved, or adapted in 31 states. It was developed for teacher self-assessment and reflection, observation and feedback, and collaborative inquiry, and helps define effective teaching through four interconnected domains, including planning and preparation, learning environments, learning experiences, and principled teaching. By using The Danielson Group's Framework for Teaching as part of the coaching process, principals and administrators can accelerate teacher growth, improve student outcomes, and create a more rewarding and sustaining professional environment.

"By bringing The Danielson Group's Framework for Teaching into Observation Copilot, we're making it easier for principals to use this trusted, well-known framework to give teachers feedback and to establish a common language for effective teaching," said Adam Geller, CEO of Edthena. "This will help principals strengthen the impact of their classroom observations without adding any extra time or lift."

Using Observation Copilot, principals take notes as they observe a teacher in the classroom. Then, with one click, Observation Copilot creates an initial draft of principals' written feedback by aligning the principal's evidence to the district's instructional framework or a custom framework of the principal's choice, such as The Danielson Group's Framework for Teaching.

Observation Copilot also provides principals with suggestions for instructionally relevant next steps for teachers. Principals then review, refine, and copy the feedback into their existing systems.

"A typical observation takes me two to three hours to complete the write-up. But, using Observation Copilot, I'm down to about 20 to 30 minutes!" said Adam Oakley, principal of Spokane Garry Middle School in Spokane Public Schools.

Another principal called Observation Copilot an "absolute game changer," saying, "Not only does it save me time, I'm also giving incredible, actionable feedback and suggestions to teachers."

Observation Copilot was recently named a winner in SmartBrief's 2025 Readers' Choice Awards for best education technology solutions based on the positive feedback from principals who piloted the tool last spring.

About The Danielson Group

The Danielson Group (DG) is dedicated to enhancing professional practice in education through the Framework for Teaching, a research-based and comprehensive tool developed for teacher self-assessment and reflection, observation and feedback, and collaborative inquiry. Through this work, The DG partners with school systems across the country and world to bring out the best in their teachers by creating professional learning programs and policies that provide the right levels of support all along a teacher's career path. Learn more about DG professional learning partnerships at danielsongroup.org.

About Edthena

Edthena provides innovative technologies to support educator professional learning by streamlining feedback to teachers. The company offers the AI Coach platform, an artificial intelligence-driven solution to guide teachers through coaching cycles; VC3, the classroom observation and collaboration platform for video coaching; and Observation Copilot, a tool allowing principals to instantly turn classroom notes into framework-aligned teacher feedback. Edthena is the recipient of numerous awards, including the TIME Best Invention, District Administration Top Product Award, Tech & Learning Award of Excellence, and SIIA CODiE Award. For more information, visit www.edthena.com. For more news about Edthena, visit www.edthena.com/blog/.

