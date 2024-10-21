The Data Entry Company (TDEC) Awarded OASIS+ HUBZone Set-Aside Contract

"Through the HUBZone track of OASIS+, TDEC will provide critical management and advisory services helping our federal customers achieve their missions," said Dennis DuFour, President of TDEC. Post this

"Through the HUBZone track of OASIS+, TDEC will provide critical management and advisory services helping our federal customers achieve their missions," said Dennis DuFour, President of TDEC. "This award reflects our unwavering commitment to deliver solutions specifically tailored to meet the complex needs of federal customers.

OASIS+ is a government-wide program designed to enhance small business participation in federal contracting while offering federal agencies flexible contract vehicles to acquire services-based solutions efficiently. In the fiscal year 2023, more than $26 billion was awarded to small businesses of the $759 billion committed through government contracts.

To learn more about TDEC's expertise in providing business process services for federal and state entities, visit www.TDEC.com.

About TDEC

TDEC was founded in 1958 to provide data entry services to the National Active and Retired Federal Employee (NARFE) Association. For more than 65 years, TDEC has continued to provide state and federal governments, commercial entities, and nonprofit organizations with cost-effective solutions to business processes such as document management, administrative support, call center assistance, financial processing, and lockbox services. TDEC participates in the HUBZone program, is SOC 2 Type 1 and NARA compliant and TruSight Validated. For more information, visit www.tdec.com.

