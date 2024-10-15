The Data Leader's Role in Measuring and Communicating the Value of Real-world Data, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about conceptual and tangible ways to approach the real-world data value conversation. Attendees will gain insights into the breadth of the challenges that many are facing when dealing with real-world data. The featured speakers will discuss underlying reasons for scrutiny and what the essential focus of value discussions should be to drive innovative, strategically sound research.
TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Real-world data have become an essential resource for life sciences companies working across the product life cycle. But, mounting financial pressures in the industry have led to heightened scrutiny around these investments. The difficulty that many organizations face in effectively communicating the impact of these data and their outputs only compounds the problem.
It is crucial for leaders to articulate the value of these data across the enterprise, demonstrating their impact on the business and advocating for continued investment. With industry dynamics such as evolving regulatory requirements, highly competitive therapeutic markets and the rise of precision medicine, data and evidence are more crucial than ever before to produce high-quality research and meet organizational goals.
In this webinar, speakers specializing in real-world evidence will discuss the current challenges and opportunities in determining the value of real-world data. They will explore strategies for framing the value narrative within an organization and provide vital insights for success.
Join Eric Fontana, Vice President, Client Solutions, Real-World Data and Analytics, Optum Life Sciences; Ami Buikema, MPH, Vice President, HEOR Research, Consulting and Client Engagement, Optum Life Sciences; and Liz Poole, PhD, Head, Real-World Evidence, Epidemiology, Medical Affairs and Value Statistics (REM), Jazz Pharmaceuticals, for the live webinar on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at 2pm EDT (11am PDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit The Data Leader's Role in Measuring and Communicating the Value of Real-world Data.
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
