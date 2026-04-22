The DeBruce Debuts "Stream" Tasting Menu as Robb Report Names It Best F&B in the Catskills

James Beard nominated The DeBruce has debuted its new spring "Stream" Tasting Menu, a hyper-seasonal, landscape-driven experience inspired by ingredients from the nearby Willowemoc River, coinciding with being named Best Food & Beverage in the Catskills by Robb Report. Led by Sims Foster and Culinary Director Eric Leveillee, the menu highlights peak spring elements—from trout and ramps to fiddlehead ferns—reinforcing the property's reputation as a serious, food-first destination where the dining program defines the stay.

LIVINGSTON MANOR, N.Y., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The DeBruce, the culinary-driven property within the acclaimed Foster Supply Hospitality portfolio, announces the launch of its new seasonal "Stream" Tasting Menu, debuting alongside its recognition as Best Food & Beverage in the Catskills by Robb Report.

Set above the Willowemoc River in New York's Catskills, The DeBruce has established itself as a destination for serious dining, where the restaurant—not just the setting—is the primary draw. Under the direction of founder/restaurateur Sims Foster and Culinary Director Eric Leveillee, the new tasting menu reflects the arrival of spring in the region, shaped directly by surrounding landscape.

The "Stream" menu highlights ingredients found along the banks of the Willowemoc and sourced from neighboring farms, capturing a brief but defining moment in the season—from trout and ramps to fiddlehead ferns, stinging nettles, and early spring vegetables. The result is a highly seasonal, place-driven progression that connects the land to the table with precision.

Dishes include smoked trout broth with grilled oil, trout collar with chiles and allium, grilled fiddlehead ferns, new potato with stinging nettles and green strawberry, poached trout with ramps and lettuce, and grilled lamb loin with spruce and smoked tea, finishing with a rhubarb tartlette.

The launch comes amid sustained national recognition for The DeBruce. In naming it Best Food & Beverage in the Catskills, Robb Report highlighted the property as a destination where the dining experience defines the stay, pointing to its immersive, multi-course tasting menu built around locally foraged ingredients and regional sourcing, as well as the sense of occasion created by serving each course in unison.

The DeBruce has also received prior recognition from leading culinary institutions, including being named a James Beard Foundation Semi-Finalist for Outstanding Restaurant (2024) and Outstanding Restaurateur (2023), and inclusion on Esquire's Best New Restaurants list.

With just 12 guest rooms set across 600 acres of private land, The DeBruce offers an experience rooted in its surroundings—from river access and foraging to a dining program that reflects the rhythms of the Catskills. With the debut of the "Stream" tasting menu, the property continues to define itself as one of the most serious culinary-focused hospitality destinations.

Click here for reservations for the hotel and tasting menu.

About Foster Supply Hospitality

Foster Supply Hospitality is a collection of acclaimed independent boutique hotels, restaurants, and event destinations in New York's Catskill Mountains, with a strong presence in Sullivan County—one of the region's most established and evolving hospitality corridors.

Founded and operated by husband-and-wife team Sims and Kirsten Foster, the only portfolio of its kind in the Catskills includes hotels The DeBruce, Kenoza Hall, Hemlock Neversink, and the Arnold House and restaurants Otto's and Bittersweet—each offering a distinct expression of modern Catskills hospitality.

The portfolio has earned national recognition from outlets including Vogue, Travel + Leisure, and Condé Nast Traveler, with particular acclaim for its culinary programming and design-forward approach. Foster Supply has become a go-to for destination weddings, corporate retreats, wellness escapes, and all-season fun—supported by lakefront settings, spa offerings, and curated on-property experiences like yoga, hiking with goats and foraging.

Through its nonprofit, A Single Bite, Foster Supply extends its impact beyond hospitality—providing meals to food-insecure families in Sullivan County while partnering with local schools to promote nutrition education.

Media Contact

Media Relations, Foster Supply Hospitality, 1 646-831-0745, [email protected], https://www.fostersupplyco.com

SOURCE Foster Supply Hospitality