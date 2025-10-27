The Decision Lab and Pinterest unveil new insights on how curation can strengthen decision confidence

"We're proud to partner with Pinterest on work that keeps people at the center. When relevance meets curation in a positive, intentional environment, it becomes easier for shoppers to find what fits—and to decide with confidence." Post this

This work reflects Pinterest's long-standing commitment to inspirational, people-first product design. People come to Pinterest with intent, and over 50% of users say they use the platform to shop. This collaboration highlights how Pinterest empowers confident decisions by helping people cut through the noise to discover products relevant to them.

"We're proud to partner with Pinterest on work that keeps people at the center," said Dan Pilat, Managing Director at The Decision Lab. "When relevance meets curation in a positive, intentional environment, it becomes easier for shoppers to find what fits—and to decide with confidence."

To learn more about how Pinterest creates inspiring user experiences through thoughtful product design , see their recent blog post.

