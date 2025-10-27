The Decision Lab and Pinterest unveil new insights on how curation can strengthen decision confidence

The Decision Lab (TDL) and Pinterest partnered on a large-scale research initiative exploring how curated digital experiences influence shopping behavior. Findings show that personalized curation reduces choice overload and increases consumer confidence—90% of Pinterest users found relevant products, and they were 59% more likely to consider buying compared to users on another leading platform. The collaboration highlights Pinterest's people-first approach to design and TDL's mission to apply behavioral science for social good.
MONTREAL, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Decision Lab (TDL) announced outcomes from a large research collaboration with Pinterest focused on understanding how consumers make decisions. In an online world increasingly dominated by choice paralysis, this work focused on understanding how curation can help people make confident, agency-affirming purchase decisions.
Highlights from the work, which were shared publicly by Pinterest, explored how curation aligned to people's preferences reduces overwhelm, increases decision confidence and drives intentional choice. The result is a shopping experience that guides customers from uncertainty to decisive and authentic actions. In a TDL-conducted randomized controlled trial, 90% of Pinterest users said they find products relevant to them, and they were 59% more likely to say they'd buy what they discovered on Pinterest, compared to users on a leading social platform.
This work reflects Pinterest's long-standing commitment to inspirational, people-first product design. People come to Pinterest with intent, and over 50% of users say they use the platform to shop. This collaboration highlights how Pinterest empowers confident decisions by helping people cut through the noise to discover products relevant to them.
"We're proud to partner with Pinterest on work that keeps people at the center," said Dan Pilat, Managing Director at The Decision Lab. "When relevance meets curation in a positive, intentional environment, it becomes easier for shoppers to find what fits—and to decide with confidence."
