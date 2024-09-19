The dedicated platform that's improving vaccination rates

"I was thrilled to be available to share the results of VaxCare's study at this year's NIC," said Ruth Carrico, PhD DNP APRN. "The conference provided a fantastic opportunity to share the great work and encouraging results we're seeing with our public health colleagues and industry representatives." Post this

VaxCare's poster session was presented by Dr. Ruth Carrico, a family nurse practitioner based in Louisville, KY and an adjunct professor with the University of Louisville School Medicine, Division of Infectious Diseases.

"I was thrilled to be available to share the results of VaxCare's study at this year's NIC," said Ruth Carrico, PhD DNP APRN. "The conference provided a fantastic opportunity to share the great work and encouraging results we're seeing with our public health colleagues and industry representatives."

Data for this study was collected from a subset of practices using VaxCare's dedicated end-to-end vaccine management platform. Clinical sites leverage this platform to automate most of their vaccination workflow, from vaccine ordering and management to medical claims and billing. Utilizing de-identified information collected from May 31–Aug. 31, 2022, as part of VaxCare's "Vax-to-School" campaign—independently reviewed by the University of Louisville Institutional Review Board to ensure a rigorous ethical standard—the presentation provided attendees with an overview of the methodology, scope and detail of the analysis and a glimpse into the VaxCare platform.

The study, "Increasing back-to-school vaccination uptake via a large vaccine-centric ecosystem," analyzed data from 199,734 patients across 1,101 participating clinics, comparing vaccination rates between those who received text message reminders (40,018 patients) and those who did not. Results indicate that those receiving a reminder showed a substantial increase in vaccination rates, particularly for non-flu, non-COVID vaccines, highlighting the effectiveness of direct communication in boosting public health efforts.

Key Findings

The group that received text messages saw an 18%+ increase in vaccination rates compared to the control group.

Vaccine administration was higher among all ages that received text messages, with significant differences among children aged 11-12 years and ≥13 years of age.

The greatest relative increase recorded during the study was for the Meningococcal B (MenB) vaccine, which was 64%+ compared to the control group.

Notable increases were also recorded for the Measles-Mumps-Rubella (MMR) vaccine, which was 36%+, and the Human papillomavirus-9 (HPV) vaccine, which was 17%.

About VaxCare

Founded in 2008, VaxCare has been dedicated to improving the vaccination process for healthcare providers and their patients for more than 15 years. The point-of-care platform integrates the entire vaccine process into one simple touchpoint— working with clinics of all sizes to make vaccinating easy, efficient, and cost-free.

With over 17,000 partnered physicians and providers and 5,000 clinics across 40+ states, VaxCare's platform simplifies the management, administration and billing of more than four million vaccines annually.

