The Definition of a Safe Med Spa Visit According to the American Med Spa Association

The American Med Spa Association (AmSpa) reached out to several of its members to help patients understand what they should expect when researching and receiving non-surgical medical aesthetic treatments.

CHICAGO, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Medical spas are experiencing a popularity boom with the industry topping $1.4 billion just in the United States, according to the American Med Spa Association's 2024 State of the Industry Report. But like any highly lucrative business, not every medical spa practice is created equal and patients need to be more savvy than ever to recognize the signs of a practitioner that will put their safety first. As more and more celebrity attention is drawn to procedures like neuromodulators, filler, microneedling, laser skin resurfacing and more it's important to understand how to recognize providers and practices doing things the right way.

To help consumers navigate a sea of med spa options, AmSpa – the nation's leading resource in medical aesthetic legal compliance – asked several industry experts to outline a safe med spa experience. The association polled practitioners from across the country on what to expect from the time a patient is researching a treatment all the way through post-treatment care.

Interviewees include:

Ken Winnard, MD, Founder of OneLife Health & Performance in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

Linette Rivera, MD, Owner of Glanz Aesthetics in Doral, Florida

Sarah Safa, MS, PA-C, Founder of Refined Aesthetics in Leesburg, Virginia and Faculty at Academy for Injection Anatomy

and Faculty at Academy for Injection Anatomy Rana Kennelly, MSN, AGNP-C, BSc, CANS, Founder of The Confidence Bar and The Confidence Lab in Chicago, Illinois

Lauren Olson, PA-C, Owner of Radiance Medical Aesthetics and Wellness in Woodlands, Texas

Leslie Fletcher, MSN, RN, AGNP-BC, Owner of InjectAbility Clinic and InjectAbility Institute in Torrance, California

Dani Sher, PA-C, Founder of Sparkle Aesthetics in Oak Park, Illinois

Medical spas are medical practices first and the expectations of these trained clinicians for safe and professional practices are a good measure for anyone looking into how to protect their well-being while undergoing these procedures.

The questions they were asked include:

What do you look for when researching a medical spa?

What level of supervision and licensure should the patient see in their practitioners?

What happens in a proper consultation, and what should the patient learn about the practitioner and treatment at this stage?

What elements do you look for that tell you the medical spa facility is clean and safe?

What are the steps of a safe med spa treatment, starting when the patient books the appointment?

What post-treatment follow-up or home care instructions are expected?

How do you make your patient feel like they're cared for and continue the patient relationship post-treatment?

What would turn you away from a med spa as a patient? Please tell us about those red flags.

What might surprise a new medical aesthetic patient about their first visit?

The vast majority of med spa procedures performed today are safe, but it's important for consumers to put themselves in the hands of trained, licensed and professional providers. AmSpa supports med spa practices that prioritize legal compliance and patient safety, and guides new med spa owners and providers in how to practice responsibly.

