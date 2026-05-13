The Denver Post Names StoneAge, Inc. Winner of the Colorado Top Workplaces 2026 Award

This recognition belongs to our employees, and we are grateful they continue to choose to build this company with us. Post this

ABOUT STONEAGE, INC.

StoneAge engineers and manufactures high-pressure waterblast tools and automated equipment for industrial cleaning applications. Established as an industry leader for over 40 years, StoneAge has served industries such as petrochemical, oil and gas, construction, and ethanol. StoneAge has always prioritized a healthy work/life balance for its employees with generous benefits and a rigorous adherence to the Own It Mindset, where employee-owners are empowered to contribute to and benefit from our success. Being 100% employee-owned fosters a culture where success isn't just completing tasks but genuinely taking ownership of one's work. When we treat each other as owners, we celebrate achievements and learn from challenges, uniting to conquer ambitious goals.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 20 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

Media Contact

Britt Harris, StoneAge Tools, Inc., 1 9702592869, [email protected], https://www.stoneagetools.com/

SOURCE StoneAge Tools, Inc.