The Design Network Announces Debut of Fame To Table with Matthew Hoffman, A Stylish Take on Culinary Storytelling

Fame To Table series pairs design inspiration with iconic recipes by renowned chefs

NEW YORK, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Design Network (TDN) cooks up the launch of its first-ever celebrity culinary series Fame To Table. Premiering May 29, this six-episode series blends high design, personal storytelling, and culinary magic from coast to coast.

Hosted and created by the ever-charming Matthew Hoffman with Blake Swerdloff of Leesam Creative Creative Group, Fame To Table invites viewers into the worlds – and kitchens – of some of the country's most celebrated chefs. From a chic Harlem apartment tour with the legendary Melba Wilson to a peek into Marcela Vallodolid's charming SoCal garden and kitchen, each episode dishes out interesting stories and gorgeous interiors.

And the best part? After a design tour, it's aprons on as Matthew steps into the kitchen to learn the recipes that launched these culinary icons to fame, from Carnie Wilson's "fall to your knees mac and cheese" to Fariyal Abdullahi's authentic Ethiopian cuisine.

"Fame To Table marks an exciting new chapter for TDN," says founder and CEO Jason Harris, "As the ultimate destination for 'all things home,' we're delving into the heart of the home – the kitchen. Fame To Table includes the design inspiration our viewers love with incredible food and even better conversation. Matthew brings out a new side of these chefs that's fun, heartfelt, and uber entertaining."

Catch Fame To Table streaming on The Design Network beginning May 29. New episodes drop weekly – don't miss a single course.

The Design Network (TDN) is the fastest-growing lifestyle TV network, offering an array of original home and design programming. TDN produces and delivers content across multiple streaming services in both linear and on-demand formats, reaching viewers in over 20 countries globally. With a mission to inspire and empower viewers, TDN is home to dozens of popular TV programs that highlight the best in home improvement, interior design, and lifestyle trends. Stream TDN now on Samsung TV Plus, Fubo TV, Amazon Prime, Hulu, and 13 others.

