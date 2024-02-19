The Design Network joins the DIRECTV channel lineup with all original home and design TV shows

The Design Network (TDN), the fastest growing lifestyle TV network featuring all things home and design, is now available on DIRECTV.

TDN was founded a decade ago by Jason Harris, the co-owner of top-100 luxury home furnishings retailer, Furnitureland South. After a rapid ascent in the FAST (free ad-supported television) space with platforms like Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Amazon's Freevee and Pluto TV, TDN recently crossed over into subscription platforms like FUBO TV and this week launched on the behemoth MVPD (multi-channel video programming distributor), DIRECTV.

"We are thrilled to be in a position to inspire and entertain people who are interested in living a better life at home," TDN Founder Jason Harris explains. "I started this network because I felt like there was an incredible opportunity to celebrate beautiful and interesting homes, inside and out, and the people who create and use them. Our focus from day one has been to create truly elevated and entertaining formats leveraging the experts and it is very rewarding to forge meaningful distribution partnerships, especially with an industry giant like DIRECTV who can open the door for us into millions of new homes."

"Adding The Design Network creates more choice and value for our streaming customers, and we are pleased to now offer another strong complement for people interested in all the different aspects of home and design," said Rebecca Nelson, DIRECTV Senior Vice President of Content and Programming.

The Design Network's top titles include The Reveal, Tiny BNB, Dream Room In a Day, Rucker's Reno, A-List Living, and Backyarding. With new series releasing each month, TDN aligns with the pros, providing something for everyone interested in home.

The Design Network is a first-of-its-kind TV network, created for the new Connected TV era, delivering a different and unique perspective on all areas of the home. From organization to entertaining, TDN series are produced with a new generation of homeowners in mind – focusing on style, how-to, and an education in design choices beyond just the before and after. TDN is streaming 24/7 on DIRECTV, Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Pluto TV, FUBO TV, Amazon's Freevee, Sling TV, XUMO, Redbox, Rakuten TV and Plex.

Since its launch in 1994, DIRECTV has continually evolved its product, best-in-class content, service and user experience to provide customers with an industry-leading video offering. DIRECTV's satellite service offers the industry's best picture format and a variety of exciting content in 4K HDR. DIRECTV also gives customers the choice of watching movies and TV shows from virtually anywhere – on their TVs at home or their favorite mobile devices via its mobile app. DIRECTV STREAM, the streaming video service, is designed for the household that wants the best of live TV and on-demand, compelling live TV packages, sports and, when using a DIRECTV STREAM device, access to more than 7,000 apps on Google Play.

