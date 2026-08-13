The Design Network Renews Multi-Year Deal with Hulu, as the Network Doubles Down on New Creator-Led Programming Initiative

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Design Network (TDN) today announced that it has renewed a multi-year content deal with Hulu, building on the original agreement to stream TDN programming. The new agreement comes alongside a shift in strategy for TDN, as the network recently announced an all-new slate of creator-led programming, reimagining social-first talent for the TV screen.

The deal further cements TDN's position as a leader in home and design entertainment, as the network pioneers a new content model built to bridge social media and premium television, turning today's most influential design voices into tomorrow's biggest TV stars.

"We're entering a new era at TDN," said Jason Harris, Founder and CEO of The Design Network. "We've aligned with some of our favorite creators: Genevieve Gorder, Rachel Metz, Amber Ingram, Woodward Throwbacks, and many others – and we're just getting started."

TDN's new creator initiative takes existing digital long form content from top home and lifestyle creators and elevates it into premium television, complete with custom graphics packages, television-paced editing, and thematically curated episodes built for the streaming viewer. The initiative spans five core verticals designed to reach the full spectrum of the home and design audience: Interior Design, DIY, Landscape & Gardening, Food & Entertaining, and Lifestyle & Wellness.

By pairing creators' established, loyal followings with TDN's television-grade production polish, the next wave of must-watch design content will be defined by authenticity.

Central to TDN's initiative is a commitment to true creator partnership: participating creators join the program on a revenue-share basis, becoming true stakeholders in the success of their shows rather than one-off contributors. The model reflects TDN's broader philosophy that the creators driving the content should share directly in the value it generates, a departure from traditional TV development deals and a signal of how the network intends to work with talent going forward.

About The Design Network: The Design Network is a leading media company dedicated to home, design, and lifestyle programming, reaching viewers across linear, streaming, and on-demand platforms in more than 20 countries. TDN's mission is to empower and inspire viewers through content that celebrates creativity, craftsmanship, and the transformative power of home.

Media Contact

Caroline Landry, The Design Network, 1 3366876325, [email protected], https://tdn.tv

SOURCE The Design Network