The Development of Allergic Disease Not Associated with Prenatal PM2.5 Air Pollution Exposure

In the study, the maternal residential address was used to calculate ambient PM2.5 concentrations via inverse-distance weighted interpolation of stationary monitoring data, averaged by trimester and throughout pregnancy. Logistic regression models were also used for analyses and adjusted for the child's race and ethnicity, maternal history of asthma, delivery type, breastfeeding days and observed pregnancy weight gain.

Average ambient air pollutant concentrations were generally low with no clinically meaningful difference by race observed. Researchers also found that there was no statistically significant association between ambient PM2.5 exposure and incidence of asthma, wheeze, allergic rhinitis, eczema or food allergy.

The results found no evidence of an association between prenatal PM2.5 air pollution exposure and development of allergic disease or differences in air pollution exposure by race in a setting of low overall air pollution levels. Additional investigation of other environmental and social drivers of health disparities will be useful in improving patient care in the future.

