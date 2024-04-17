"The Digital Imaging Newsletter," BMI Imaging's Bi-Weekly Email Newsletter, Surpasses 400 Subscribers

Education is one of the main aspects of our newsletter. Using too much jargon and confusing language just puts people off. Instead, we provide down-to-earth content and help people understand what goes on in a digitization project and what to expect. Post this

The bi-weekly emails–sent every other Tuesday–strike a nice balance between providing consistent and new information, but not overwhelming the audience. Will Whitney, President & CEO, says of the newsletter, "Education is one of the main aspects of our newsletter, and what we do in marketing, more generally. When someone is interested in digitization, they're typically not in our industry so they won't know everything we know. But we find that using too much jargon and confusing language, trying to dazzle them, just puts people off. Instead, we provide down-to-earth content and help people understand what goes on in a digitization project and what to expect.

The newsletter has been a solid piece of our marketing–people that want to stay informed of the different aspects of digitization are updated every other week, and if they need more information they can head to our website or reach out to us. We're ready to help them on their digitization journey."

Established in 1958 as Bay Microfilm Incorporated, BMI Imaging Systems embarked on a mission to assist County Recorders with archiving land records on microfilm. By the 1960s, our reach extended to California's premier universities, preserving their invaluable books and manuscripts. Additionally, our Library Microfilms Division formed strategic partnerships with over 200 newspapers, ensuring California's rich local history remained accessible for future generations.

Thanks to our unwavering commitment to precision and customer satisfaction, the subsequent two decades saw a surge in our clientele from government, education, and commercial sectors.

As the '90s rolled in, the shift to digital was unmistakable. Staying ahead of the curve, BMI embraced this evolution, assisting clients in transitioning to electronic document management. We expanded our services to include digitization and began equipping clients with on-site document management software solutions.

Today, we proudly operate two advanced imaging facilities, backed by a dedicated team of over 60 professionals. At the heart of BMI is our passion for quality, innovation, and security. We specialize in crafting tailor-made solutions for our diverse client base. Beyond top-tier document imaging and indexing, we offer a range of cloud hosting services, including public, private, and CJIS-compliant platforms. Our in-house software team, alongside project management and IT specialists, ensures we remain at the forefront of technology and customer service.

