The Doe Run Company Issues 15th Annual Sustainability Report

In its report, Doe Run touts Missouri's placement as ninth in the nation for its value of nonfuel minerals, stating Missouri is home to 29 of the 50 critical minerals identified by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). Many of these come from base mineral ore bodies, including lead, copper and zinc, all of which Doe Run mines in southeast Missouri.

Operating in Missouri for more than 160 years, Doe Run and its predecessors have amassed an extensive mineral database with more than 500,000 core assays. These core assays demonstrate the existence of cobalt and nickel in the ore bodies Doe Run mines. Cobalt and nickel are highly sought after for battery energy storage and for many other commercial and military applications.

In 2023, Doe Run was awarded funding from the U.S. Department of Defense Critical Minerals Project under the Defense Production Act to build a demonstration plant that will help recover cobalt and nickel from copper concentrates.

Preparing for the next generation of mineral production is another key aspect of Doe Run's focus on sustaining the company and industry. In 2023, the company received a $1.2 million training grant to build the skills of its workforce. More than 500 employees will benefit from the program over a 3.5-year period.

Doe Run's Sustainability Report also provides updates on how the company is collaborating with Missouri University of Science and Technology on research to restore vegetation to mine tailings sites as a part of the company's environmental efforts. Additionally, information about Doe Run's workforce safety and community engagement activities is available in the report.

Since 2009, Doe Run has produced an annual Sustainability Report following Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) guidelines. The GRI is the world's most widely used sustainability reporting framework. It was developed through a multi-stakeholder process and encourages companies to share information relevant to employees, communities and other audiences.

