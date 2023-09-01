The Doe Run Company Receives $1.2 Million Training Grant to Enhance Employee Skills and Strengthen Critical Mineral Production

"Missouri has rich resources of base and critical minerals that support domestic goals for clean energy. Together with MAC, we are helping to maintain a high-performing workforce here in Southeast Missouri." -- April Main, Doe Run human resource manager Tweet this

"We are equipping our workforce for immediate and future roles in Missouri's mining and metals industry," said April Main, Doe Run human resource manager. "Missouri has rich resources of base and critical minerals that support domestic goals for clean energy. Together with MAC, we are helping to maintain a high-performing workforce here in Southeast Missouri. We appreciate the opportunities this Missouri One Start Program provides our employees, in order to help them prepare for new technologies and instrumentation in the minerals field."

Doe Run employs over 1,200 employees, predominantly in Southeast Missouri, supplying minerals and metals critical to the battery industry. Missouri's lead battery industry ranks second in the nation for its statewide economic impact.

About The Doe Run Company

Based in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, The Doe Run Company is a privately held natural resources company providing vital minerals and metals to the global market. Dedicated to environmentally responsible mineral and metal production, Doe Run operates one of the world's largest, single-site lead recycling centers, located in Boss, Missouri, and mines from one of the world's largest lead mining districts, also in Missouri. Company mineral and metal resources contain lead, copper, zinc, cobalt, nickel, tin and antimony – all vital metals to support a more sustainable energy future. Doe Run has additional operations in Washington and Arizona. For more information, visit www.doerun.com

