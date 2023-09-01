The Doe Run Company Receives $1.2 Million Training Grant to Enhance Employee Skills and Strengthen Critical Mineral Production

The Doe Run Company has been awarded a $1.2 million grant from the Missouri One Start Job Retention Training Program, designed to support training and education as well as employee retention efforts. The grant was approved by the Missouri Department of Economic Development. Doe Run is partnering with Mineral Area College to supply the training, which covers key skills development for current and future industry needs, including plant operations, welding, mobile equipment maintenance and more.
ST. LOUIS, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Doe Run Company (Doe Run) has been awarded a $1.2 million grant through the Missouri One Start Job Retention Training Program (JRTP). This initiative, approved by the Missouri Department of Economic Development, is designed to help businesses remain competitive in the marketplace by retaining a skilled workforce and expanding career opportunities for their employees.
The grant will help cover expenses incurred in four key areas: technical skill training; training facilities and equipment; educational materials and supplies; and other training costs such as travel. Specific training will include metallurgical plant operation, training on mechanical equipment, instrumentation, electrical, HVAC, welding, mobile equipment maintenance, plumbing and more. Doe Run is partnering with Mineral Area College (MAC) in Park Hills, Missouri, to supply training for over 500 Doe Run employees, providing facilities, in-person and online instruction, curriculum, and handling program administration.
"We are equipping our workforce for immediate and future roles in Missouri's mining and metals industry," said April Main, Doe Run human resource manager. "Missouri has rich resources of base and critical minerals that support domestic goals for clean energy. Together with MAC, we are helping to maintain a high-performing workforce here in Southeast Missouri. We appreciate the opportunities this Missouri One Start Program provides our employees, in order to help them prepare for new technologies and instrumentation in the minerals field."
Doe Run employs over 1,200 employees, predominantly in Southeast Missouri, supplying minerals and metals critical to the battery industry. Missouri's lead battery industry ranks second in the nation for its statewide economic impact.
About The Doe Run Company
Based in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, The Doe Run Company is a privately held natural resources company providing vital minerals and metals to the global market. Dedicated to environmentally responsible mineral and metal production, Doe Run operates one of the world's largest, single-site lead recycling centers, located in Boss, Missouri, and mines from one of the world's largest lead mining districts, also in Missouri. Company mineral and metal resources contain lead, copper, zinc, cobalt, nickel, tin and antimony – all vital metals to support a more sustainable energy future. Doe Run has additional operations in Washington and Arizona. For more information, visit www.doerun.com
