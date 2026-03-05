The Don CeSar Welcomes 2026 with Refreshed Public Spaces and Debut of Brand-New Royal Ballroom

The Pink Palace® returns celebrating 98 years of legendary style and seaside glamour on St. Pete Beach

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The iconic Don CeSar, affectionately known as the Pink Palace® and one of Florida's most storied hotels, invites guests to experience the fully reopened resort experience that honors its past while embracing a bold, elevated future.

A Resort-Wide Refresh with Elevated Details

Following a multi-million-dollar renovation after the 2024 storms, the resort is now welcoming visitors and locals to experience fully redesigned first-floor amenities, including refreshed dining outlets such as Society Table and Rowe Bar, and boutique retail experiences. For nearly a century, the resort has been the Gulf Coast's iconic beach playground, where families, friends and travelers gather to create lasting memories. Guests can build sandcastles on St. Pete Beach, relax by refreshed pools or enjoy seaside bites, all within spaces that blend the Pink Palace's® legendary style with playful, family-friendly refinement. Outdoor areas have been transformed, with pools, pool decks, landscaping, and furniture thoughtfully updated to balance elegance and comfort. Inside, key spaces including the facade, courtyard, Health Club, and Don Club have been thoughtfully updated, ensuring that every corner of the property reflects modern luxury while honoring the resort's heritage.

A Star Is Born: The Royal Ballroom

The Royal Ballroom spans 7,400-square-feet and offers a stunning setting for weddings, galas, corporate events and other large gatherings. With sweeping views of the gulf and the iconic St. Pete Beach, the space provides an unforgettable backdrop for special moments. Guests can start with pre-dinner cocktails in the adjacent Grand Ballroom Foyer & Veranda, then down the twin curved staircases to the ballroom below. Designed for versatility and elegance, the Royal Ballroom features world-class amenities, including customized menus, décor, entertainment services, AV capabilities, and full-service event support, continuing The Don CeSar's longstanding tradition as the premier Gulf Coast venue for exceptional events.

"Kicking off 2026 with the unveiling of our renovated public spaces and the new Royal Ballroom marks a defining moment for The Don CeSar," said Barbara Readey, General Manager of The Don CeSar. "As a symbol of St. Pete Beach for nearly a century, welcoming guests back in this new era is deeply meaningful for our team. We're honored to share the next chapter of the Pink Palace with travelers and the community alike."

Elevated Culinary Offerings

The Pink Palace is excited to welcome guests and locals to Maritana, the signature fine-dining destination offering contemporary Spanish-inspired cuisine with a focus on fresh Gulf seafood and locally sourced ingredients. The menu features pristine fresh seafood and premium ingredients, from locally sourced redfish to Wagyu tomahawk steak, presented with thoughtful technique and attention to detail. A comprehensive wine list, imaginative preparations, and gracious service make Maritana a natural choice for celebrations or a memorable evening out.

Society Table, led by Chef Susan Burdian, serves as a relaxed yet polished indoor-outdoor gathering place for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, reimagining coastal comfort food with warmth and approachability. The menu highlights flavorful dishes such as grouper tacos, crab cakes, and a variety of flatbreads and shareable plates. Genuine hospitality and familiar flavors create an inviting gathering place for both resort guests and locals.

The Rowe Bar offers a refined sports bar experience with a relaxed, social atmosphere. Guests can enjoy well-crafted favorites including smoked wings, indulgent burgers, and inventive cocktails in a setting designed for gathering, watching the game, and lingering from day into evening. Adjacent to the Rowe Bar, debuting soon, the Rowe Pavilion will feature outdoor seating with fire pits and open water views, providing an ideal backdrop for cocktails and casual gatherings.

Additional offerings include the Lobby Bar, a 1920s-inspired cocktail lounge with live music and a Prohibition-inspired cocktail program; Beacon Pool Bar & Lookout, featuring casual poolside fare and refreshing cocktails; and Uncle Andy's Market, a nostalgic grab-and-go destination offering coffee, freshly baked pastries, house-made gelato, sandwiches, gourmet snacks, a curated selection of wines and spirits, specialty dog treats, and classic candies sold by the pound.

The culinary program is guided by Executive Chef Alexander Reyes, whose global background shapes the resort's vision, alongside Executive Pastry Chef Amanda Santos and a dedicated team of chefs committed to creating memorable dining experiences.

98th Anniversary Celebration

To honor nearly a century of unparalleled luxury, The Don CeSar is offering a special 98th Anniversary Package for guests staying two nights or more. Rates start at $429 per night and include up to 15 percent off the best available rate, a one-time $98 resort credit, and a 10 percent discount at Spa Oceana and retail shops. Promo code: Anniversary. For more information or to book a stay, visit www.doncesar.com.

About The Don CeSar

Nestled along the white sands of St. Pete Beach, The Don CeSar has been an icon of Florida luxury since 1928. The Pink Palace® features 277 total guestrooms, including 36 suites and two penthouses, six restaurants and lounges, along with two heated pools, a full-service 11,000-square-foot Spa Oceana, and 38,000 square feet of versatile indoor and outdoor event space, including the new 7,400-sqaure-foot Royal Ballroom. The resort offers private beachfront access, world-class dining, wellness experiences, and elevated spaces for weddings, meetings, and special events. For nearly a century, The Don CeSar has delivered legendary Gulf Coast hospitality, combining historic charm with modern luxury. For more information, visit www.doncesar.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn: @TheDonCeSar. Follow us on Instagram: @thedoncesarhotel and TikTok: @thedoncesarhotel. #PinkPalace

About Davidson Resorts

Davidson Resorts, a highly specialized operating vertical of Davidson Hospitality Group, features some of the world's most respected and celebrated resort veterans that are deeply established in the space and truly understand the nuances of the resort market, from seasonality to recreational programming and human resources. With a focus on complex, high-touch assets, the portfolio is comprised of large-scale, seasonal properties with multiple food & beverage outlets, retail, leisure activities like golf, spa, ski, water sports and more. For more information, visit www.davidsonhospitality.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn: @DavidsonHospitality. Follow us on Instagram: @davidsonhospitality and TikTok: @davidsonhospitality. #DavidsonResorts

