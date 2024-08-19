The DONUT Acquires Press Sports to Create a New Media Force for Gen Z and Millennials

"Integrating Press Sports into The DONUT portfolio is a game-changing move that amplifies our presence in the sports media landscape and sets us apart as a leader in delivering content that resonates deeply with Gen Z and millennial audiences." -Peter Nowak, Founder and CEO Post this

"Integrating Press Sports into The DONUT portfolio is a game-changing move that amplifies our presence in the sports media landscape and sets us apart as a leader in delivering content that resonates deeply with Gen Z and millennial audiences," said Peter Nowak, Founder and CEO of The DONUT. "We are excited about the unprecedented synergies this acquisition will unlock as we work to drive new forms of content delivery and audience engagement."

With a focus on engaging Gen Z and millennial users, Press Sports has evolved from a social media app for athletes into a leading sports media company. This acquisition creates a unique opportunity to leverage the strengths of both brands, including Press Sports' dynamic platform and The DONUT's award-winning approach to content strategy and delivery. The DONUT, recognized with the 2024 Webby Award for "Best Email Newsletter from an Independent Publisher" in both the judges' and people's choice categories, will now apply its content strategy to Press Sports' email and text-message newsletters.

"This deal represents a major industry shift, as we combine our strengths to disrupt the media landscape with a bold new approach that meets the evolving needs of today's sports fans," said Branndon Stewart, co-founder and COO of Press Sports, who will join the DONUT Press Media team to oversee daily operations. Stewart, who played quarterback at Tennessee and Texas A&M, previously founded OutboundEngine, an automated marketing company sold to private equity in 2021, bringing valuable experience and leadership to drive the success of DONUT Press Media.

Strategic funding from investors will support the growth and development of DONUT Press Media, reflecting strong confidence in the combined entity's potential. This funding will be used to drive operational excellence, scale the team, and enhance content offerings, positioning the new organization as a leader in media innovation.

"Our goal is to build a leading media organization and technology platform," said Nowak. "The addition of Press Sports allows us to significantly enhance our content offerings and reach. This acquisition marks the start of our efforts to innovate and drive growth in the media industry."

The newly formed DONUT Press Media will operate as a holding company, seamlessly integrating the two brands under a shared vision of growth and industry leadership. The strategic integration will foster efficiencies and unlock new opportunities for audience engagement.

Brands and agencies can learn more at DONUT Press Media kit.

About The DONUT:

Founded in 2019 as an enjoyable antidote to the bias and sensationalism that exists in the news industry (think: Morning Brew meets Reuters/AP News), The DONUT has bootstrapped its way to 175,000+ subscribers and consistent profitability. It's also the only organization in the world to offer 100%-free news delivered via text message.

About Press Sports:

Founded in 2019 by Conrad Cornell and Drew Williams as a social media app for athletes to share their journeys, Press Sports has evolved into a leading sports media company with a reach of 2.1+ million across its app and social media platforms. With a strong focus on engaging Gen Z and millennials, Press Sports connects athletes, coaches, and fans across 50 sports, providing a vibrant community dedicated to celebrating and exploring the world of sports. Built by athletes, for athletes, the platform continues to foster meaningful connections and innovative sports content.

Media Contact

Peter Nowak, DONUT News, 1 (734) 674-8023, [email protected], theDONUT.co

SOURCE DONUT News