The Doors Guitarist, Robby Krieger releases "Rox Meet Reggae"

Legendary guitarist Robby Krieger of the Doors drops new record, "Rox Meet Reggae" Volume 1, as a salute to bassist Phil Chen; on his newly formed label, R+D Records. Post this

"ROX MEET REGGAE" AVAILABLE ACROSS ALL MAJOR DIGITAL PLATFORMS

Robby Krieger of The Doors drops a five-song collection of classic tracks of varying genres that have been given the "reggae' treatment. The curated tracks, aptly named "Rox Meet Reggae" were Inspired by bassist Phil Chen (Jeff Beck, Rod Stewart, The Doors of the 21st Century) captured during the Covid-19 shutdown.

Phil, who was unquestionably one of the greatest bassists in rock history; played with Robby and John Densmore (The Doors drummer) in The Butts Band from 1973 – 1975. That bond and love of reggae music formed a lifelong creative relationship between the two men.

Robby, Phil Chen and longtime collaborator, Ed Roth, produced much of the music captured for this record. The band was made up of top-notch Los Angeles players. For all involved it was a labor of love and togetherness for at the time of the production, Phil was battling terminal cancer. These tracks serve as a salute to his greatness, and his undeniable sound and style on the bass. His sound is immediately recognizable, his approach to the bass, and his Kingston, Jamaican roots sing through loud and clear. Phil got a chance to record in the style he loved and add to his legacy one more time. His love, talent and musical fingerprints are all over these tracks.

Robby remembers, "Phil was always the most positive person in any room, and although his talent was huge, he was always kind and humble. He played each track on this record with purpose and joy."

When the last note was played, Phil named the album "Rox Meet Reggae".

Unfortunately, the world lost Phil on December 14, 2021, when he succumbed to cancer.

The five tracks will be released as "Rox Meet Reggae" Volume 1, on April 29, and Volume 2 in June of 2026, date TBD.

Robby Krieger, while well noted as The Doors guitarist, is a multiple Grammy Award recipient, who has had also success as a jazz-fusion guitarist, recording many solo albums since the late 70's including the Grammy-nominated album Singularity (2010). And now he can add record label owner to his list of accomplishments, as he is the founder and President of R+D Records.

Robby stated, "I make a lot of music, I am always in the studio recording something. Record labels tend to release music on their schedules. So, starting my own label at this point of my career makes sense."

"Rox To Reggae" Volume 1 track listing

Staying Alive (Barry Gibb, Robin Gibb, Maurice Gibb) Ghost Riders In the Sky – (Stan Jones) Sleepwalk (Santo Farina, Johnny Farina, Ann Farina) La Bamba (Ritchie Valens) Eleanor Rigby (Lennon, McCartney)

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"Rox Meet Reggae" Volume 1, on R+D Records, is Available April 29, via major streaming services and digital platforms

Contact: Tom Vitorino @ Tom Vitorino Management, Inc

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Media Contact

TOM VITORINO, R+D RECORDS, 1 818-271-0507, [email protected]

SOURCE R+D RECORDS