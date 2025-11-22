The Drama Diet: Lisa Stuart's Bold New Guide to Living Drama-Lite

"This book teaches you how to stop feeding the drama and start feeding your peace." Post this

Praise for the Book

"This isn't your typical self-help, 'just meditate more' fluff. Think of it as a soul smoothie, equal parts wisdom, wit, and 'wow, I needed that.'" ~Rachel McCord, TV Host, Speaker, Founder of The McCord List

"If you're ready to stop managing other people's chaos and come home to yourself, this book will lovingly walk you there." ~ Sarah Pendrick, bestselling author of Beautifully Brave

About the author

Lisa Stuart is a seasoned attorney, speaker, songwriter, and unapologetic overthinker whose voice resonates far beyond the courtroom. Her unique blend of legal acumen and soulful storytelling makes The Drama Diet a must-read for anyone ready to lose the weight of judgment, self-doubt, and drama. She is the host of the Drama Diet Show.

Lisa is married to Russell Stuart, a member of the Beverly Hills Unified School District Board of Education. She is a lifelong Beverly Hills resident, a mom of three, and a proud dog parent to Rudy.

The Drama Diet is now available in print and digital formats wherever books are sold. Lisa is available for interviews, book club visits, and speaking engagements.

Topics include:

"Drama Is the New Weight Gain: How to Shed Emotional Pounds"

A fresh take on wellness that reframes drama as emotional heaviness and offers tools to lighten the load.

"The 3D Drama Diet Formula: A Lifestyle, Not a Fad"

A breakdown of her signature framework and how it helps people navigate chaos with clarity and grace.

"Drama Ninja Moves: How to Stay One Step Ahead of Chaos"

A playful, empowering talk on resilience, inspired by her bop bag metaphor and real-life trials.

"From Victim to Visionary: Rewriting Your Role in the Drama"

How to stop reacting and start directing your life's narrative, no fluff, just lived wisdom.

"Drama Detox in the Age of Doomscrolling"

How to stay grounded when the world feels like a nonstop emotional rollercoaster.

"The Drama Diet vs. Toxic Positivity: Why Realness Wins"

A candid critique of spiritual bypassing and the pressure to "stay positive."

"Emotional Weight Gain in the Social Media Era"

How comparison, judgment, and online chaos contribute to internal drama and how to shed it.

Retail copies of The Drama Diet are now available through major online booksellers and in bookstores on request.

Wholesale copies are available through Ingram Spark.

Paperback ISBN: 979-8992666168

Hardcover ISBN: 979-8992666175

For interviews, review copies, or additional information, please contact - [email protected]

Media Contact

Lisa Stuart, Lisa Stuart, LLC, 1 3107174761, [email protected]

SOURCE Lisa Stuart, LLC