The Dream Rotation: Ike's and Weedmaps Roll Out Their Most Craveable Collab Yet

"This one hits every note — creamy, sweet, spicy, crunchy — all in one bite," said Ike Shehadeh, founder of Ike's Love and Sandwiches. "It's bold, it's balanced, and it might even leave your lips a little pink." Post this

"This one hits every note — creamy, sweet, spicy, crunchy — all in one bite," said Ike Shehadeh, founder of Ike's Love and Sandwiches. "It's bold, it's balanced, and it might even leave your lips a little pink."

For Weedmaps, the collaboration is a natural extension of the brand's commitment to discovery and elevating the everyday. The Dream Rotation channels that same energy turning a sandwich into a full sensory experience rooted in culture.

To celebrate the launch, Ike's and Weedmaps are rolling out a series of exclusive pop-up events and limited-run activations in the weeks leading up to 420. Guests can also expect promotional moments for those following both brands.

The Dream Rotation is available April 13 through May 29, 2026, at all Ike's Love & Sandwiches locations and online at ikessandwiches.com. Some rotations are not meant to be skipped.

Media Contact

Kendall Senko, Ike's Love & Sandwiches, 1 7143212057, [email protected], www.ikessandwich.com

SOURCE Ike's Love & Sandwiches