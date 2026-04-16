The Dream Rotation: Ike's and Weedmaps Roll Out Their Most Craveable Collab Yet

Ike's Love & Sandwiches teams up with Weedmaps for a limited-time collab. The drop taps into indulgence, creativity, and crave-worthy vibes, bringing guests something unexpected and worth the hype.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ike's Love & Sandwiches and Weedmaps are teaming up for one of the most craveable sandwich drops of 2026. The Dream Rotation, a limited-edition creation available exclusively at Ike's locations from April 13 through May 29, lands just in time for 420 and brings together the two brands' shared love of bold flavor, community, and culture.
The sandwich earns its name. Crispy fried chicken serves as the base, topped with Flamin' Hot Cheetos for crunch and heat, balanced by rich cream cheese and a drizzle of honey that ties everything together — stacked on Ike's iconic Dutch Crunch and finished with signature Dirty Sauce.
"This one hits every note — creamy, sweet, spicy, crunchy — all in one bite," said Ike Shehadeh, founder of Ike's Love and Sandwiches. "It's bold, it's balanced, and it might even leave your lips a little pink."
For Weedmaps, the collaboration is a natural extension of the brand's commitment to discovery and elevating the everyday. The Dream Rotation channels that same energy turning a sandwich into a full sensory experience rooted in culture.
To celebrate the launch, Ike's and Weedmaps are rolling out a series of exclusive pop-up events and limited-run activations in the weeks leading up to 420. Guests can also expect promotional moments for those following both brands.
The Dream Rotation is available April 13 through May 29, 2026, at all Ike's Love & Sandwiches locations and online at ikessandwiches.com. Some rotations are not meant to be skipped.
Media Contact
Kendall Senko, Ike's Love & Sandwiches, 1 7143212057, [email protected], www.ikessandwich.com
SOURCE Ike's Love & Sandwiches
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