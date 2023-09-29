The DRIPBaR Announces Newest Location in Old Saybrook, CT!

To celebrate their arrival, The DRIPBaR Old Saybrook is offering 50% off any IV drip as well as a FREE B12 Shot on your first visit! Tweet this

The DRIPBaR Old Saybrook is owned and operated by Ricky and Supawan (Tai) Au, who are excited to bring new wellness options to Old Saybrook and beyond. The Au's are already heavily involved in their community, and have owned three local restaurants since 2007.

After discovering the healing benefits of IV therapy a few years ago, the Au's are looking forward to starting their new venture in the health and wellness space.

Clients will have a variety of IV Lifestyle and IV Health Support Drips to choose from. All of these services are designed to help clients look and feel their very best, whether they are looking for a quick boost or a more long-term wellness solution. For those who don't have time for a full vitamin infusion but want the benefit, clients can choose one of six IM Quick Shots that give the body an immediate boost.

About The DRIPBaR

Founded in 2016, The DRIPBaR is a nationwide franchise focused on helping people obtain their best physical and mental health using intravenous therapies.

Through advances in cellular and biological science, The DRIPBaR helps clients fight the consequences of chronic illness, address the effects of aging, and achieve balanced wellness. With a focus on ever-evolving treatments and medical advancements, the franchise hopes to shorten the gap between concierge and treatment-based medicine.

The DRIPBaR already has more than 600 additional locations in various stages of development across 28 states, with over 70 currently open and operating. For more information, visit www.thedripbar.com.

The DRIPBR Old Saybrook

725 Boston Post Rd.

Old Saybrook, CT 06475

(860) 269-3964

https://www.thedripbar.com/old-saybrook/

