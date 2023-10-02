The DRIPBaR Launched in Trophy Club, TX on August 30th!

With doors officially open as of August 30th, 2023, the Trophy Club community can now experience all of the standard DRIPBaR services, including IV drips and IM shots. This particular location will also offer a suite of additional wellness services – including Red Light Therapy, Botox/Dysport, and Mobile IV services
TROPHY CLUB, Texas, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- October 2023: The DRIPBaR proudly announces the successful launch of its newest location in Trophy Club, TX. With doors officially open as of August 30th, 2023, the Trophy Club community can now experience all of the standard DRIPBaR services, including IV drips and IM shots. This particular location will also offer a suite of additional wellness services – including Red Light Therapy, Botox/Dysport, and Mobile IV services.
Jamie Deevers is the proud proprietor and operator of The DRIPBaR Trophy Club. With a background as a former athlete and being married to a chiropractor, Deevers has consistently prioritized health and wellness. She possesses a strong conviction in the therapeutic advantages of IV drips, particularly in terms of optimizing performance and aiding in recovery.
Kickstart Your Wellness Routine With IV Therapy
Clients will have a variety of IV Lifestyle and IV Health Support Drips to choose from. All of these services are designed to help customers look and feel their very best, whether they are looking for a quick boost or a more long-term wellness solution. For those who don't have time for a full vitamin infusion but want the benefit, clients can choose one of six IM Quick Shots that are designed to give the body a boost.
The DRIPBaR Trophy Club is thrilled to serve the local community, as well as the surrounding areas of Roanoke, Westlake, Southlake, Argyle, Northlake, Justin, and Keller, TX.
To celebrate their arrival, The DRIPBaR Trophy Club is offering 50% off as well as a FREE B12 Shot when an appointment is booked before opening day, August 30th.
About The DRIPBaR
Established in 2016, The DRIPBaR is a nationwide franchise dedicated to enhancing individuals' physical and mental well-being through intravenous therapies. Leveraging breakthroughs in cellular and biological science, The DRIPBaR empowers clients to combat chronic illness, address aging effects, and attain optimal balance in their wellness journey.
By prioritizing dynamic treatments and medical advancements, the franchise aims to bridge the divide between personalized care and treatment-focused medicine. Presently, The DRIPBaR boasts over 600 upcoming locations in different stages of development across 28 states, with over 70 locations already in operation. For more information, visit their website.
The DRIPBR Trophy Club
625 Parkview Dr #103B
Trophy Club, TX 76262
(817) 753-3055
Media Contact
Jamie Deevers, The DRIPBaR Trophy Club, 1 (817) 753-3055, [email protected], https://www.thedripbar.com/trophy-club/
SOURCE The DRIPBaR Trophy Club
Share this article