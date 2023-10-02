The DRIPBaR Launched in Trophy Club, TX on August 30th!

To celebrate their arrival, The DRIPBaR Trophy Club is offering 50% off your first IV drip. Tweet this

Kickstart Your Wellness Routine With IV Therapy

Clients will have a variety of IV Lifestyle and IV Health Support Drips to choose from. All of these services are designed to help customers look and feel their very best, whether they are looking for a quick boost or a more long-term wellness solution. For those who don't have time for a full vitamin infusion but want the benefit, clients can choose one of six IM Quick Shots that are designed to give the body a boost.

The DRIPBaR Trophy Club is thrilled to serve the local community, as well as the surrounding areas of Roanoke, Westlake, Southlake, Argyle, Northlake, Justin, and Keller, TX.

To celebrate their arrival, The DRIPBaR Trophy Club is offering 50% off as well as a FREE B12 Shot when an appointment is booked before opening day, August 30th.

About The DRIPBaR

Established in 2016, The DRIPBaR is a nationwide franchise dedicated to enhancing individuals' physical and mental well-being through intravenous therapies. Leveraging breakthroughs in cellular and biological science, The DRIPBaR empowers clients to combat chronic illness, address aging effects, and attain optimal balance in their wellness journey.

By prioritizing dynamic treatments and medical advancements, the franchise aims to bridge the divide between personalized care and treatment-focused medicine. Presently, The DRIPBaR boasts over 600 upcoming locations in different stages of development across 28 states, with over 70 locations already in operation. For more information, visit their website.

The DRIPBR Trophy Club

625 Parkview Dr #103B

Trophy Club, TX 76262

(817) 753-3055

[email protected]

Media Contact

Jamie Deevers, The DRIPBaR Trophy Club, 1 (817) 753-3055, [email protected], https://www.thedripbar.com/trophy-club/

SOURCE The DRIPBaR Trophy Club