The Driving Force Behind Semiconductor Manufacturing Innovation: DAINCUBE Forges the Future of the Smart Factory

"As the only Korean provider of core robotics components, DAINCUBE is leading the 'Control to Data' evolution by providing a unified ecosystem of motion, safety, and real-time data for global top-tier fabs." Post this

As precision becomes the defining factor in nanometer-scale processing—where a single wafer can be worth tens of thousands of dollars—DAINCUBE differentiates itself with robotics technology engineered for the safe, rapid, and error-free transfer of these high-value wafers.

DAINCUBE, a specialist in industrial robot controllers, delivers over 2,000 units annually to semiconductor and display manufacturers worldwide. It is the only company in Korea that independently develops all three core components of industrial robots—teach pendants, motion controllers, and safety controllers—positioning itself alongside global leaders in Germany and Japan.

Semiconductor-Specific Solution 'coreTM': The Secret to a 90% Reduction in Teaching Time

DAINCUBE's core competitiveness is embodied in 'coreTM,' a dedicated solution for Wafer Transfer Robots (WTR). Teaching hundreds of slots individually has long been one of the biggest bottlenecks in semiconductor fabs, and coreTM eliminates this inefficiency with an innovative approach. The Easy Teaching Function adopts a 'Start-End Teaching' method, where only the first and last slots are taught, and the rest are automatically interpolated. When combined with Auto Mapping based on the Touch Probe function, the system automatically recognizes not only the precise position of each slot but also the presence (wafer mapping) and any abnormal status of the wafers. This delivers a measurable impact: 90% reduction in teaching time and zero human error.

The AWC (Auto Wafer Centering) function maximizes process precision by compensating for alignment errors between the robot and the wafer in real-time. Structured motion commands (such as Get, Put, Exchange, MAP, AWC) enable complex semiconductor processes to be implemented with simple and intuitive code.

'coreCon': Controlling All Robots on a Single Platform

"It's a custom robot, so control is difficult." This challenge is no longer an issue. DAINCUBE's integrated motion control solution, 'coreCon,' offers comprehensive support for virtually all robot structures (WTR, FTR, Cartesian, SCARA, Delta, 6-axis), eliminating control complexities and compatibility issues.

Its Virtual Axis function simplifies complex multi-joint mechanisms into logical axes, dramatically reducing algorithmic complexity. The Hint function controls the motion modes of each arm in multi-arm environments, enabling coordinated and collision-free operation.

Most importantly, coreCon's vibration-suppression technology—featuring an Input Shaping Filter and S-curve motion profiles—minimizes wafer impact, directly improving process yield and reducing defect rates.

'DMC2': Mastering Data, the Core of the Smart Factory

In the era of Industry 4.0, data defines competitiveness. DAINCUBE's Dual EtherCAT Controller 'DMC2' functions simultaneously as an upper-level slave and lower-level master, unifying the entire line on one EtherCAT network.

This architecture enables real-time linkage with MES and IoT systems, allowing for immediate collection, analysis, and feedback of process data. DAINCUBE's strategy, "From Control to Data," is focused on perfectly realizing 'Visibility,' the core value of the smart factory.

Transforming the Development Workflow: 'coreStudio' and 'coreSim'

DAINCUBE has innovated not only hardware but also the software development environment. 'coreStudio,' based on Visual Studio Code, drastically shortens code writing time with AI-assisted features like GitHub Copilot. VNC remote access allows for problem diagnosis and real-time monitoring without needing to visit the site.

The 3D model-based simulator 'coreSim' perfectly performs collision detection, cycle time analysis, and layout verification without the need for actual equipment. Offline programming significantly reduces the costs of training, testing, and maintenance.

DAINCUBE Accelerates Manufacturing Innovation in the Global Semiconductor Robot Market

The global semiconductor wafer transfer robot market is projected to grow from $1.07 billion in 2024 to $2.15 billion by 2033 (CAGR 8.1%), driven by the growth of the semiconductor industry and increased investment in factory automation.

DAINCUBE targets this massive market with a comprehensive portfolio, ranging from WTRs for EFEM/vacuum robot control and CRAs for wafer alignment, to Probe Card Handlers for testing processes and large-glass handling robots for display manufacturing. By fulfilling ISO 13849-1 with its Safety Controller, DAINCUBE enables seamless EtherCAT-based Safety-Motion integration—making certification easier for global robot builders and SI partners.

In this era of accelerating automation and intelligence in semiconductor manufacturing, DAINCUBE is pioneering semiconductor manufacturing innovation through control technology breakthroughs, solidifying its position in the global market.

Media Contact

Caleb Koo, DAINCUBE INC., 82 32-329-9783, [email protected], https://www.daincube.com/

SOURCE DAINCUBE