The Dubai Connect(™) Podcast, Hosted by Ghada "GG" Benitez, Season 4: Insights for Global Real Estate Investors

Drawing from her background as a first-generation Arab American with an economics degree from the University of California, San Diego, Ghada "GG" Benitez brings a unique perspective to The Dubai Connect Podcast(™). With offices in Dubai, California, and Spain, GG combines her expertise with a network of high-level connections, including The Dubai Land Department (DLD) advisors, international accounting and legal experts, property managers, and elite Dubai real estate agents. Through a partnership with a RERA-certified Dubai agent with over 20 years of experience in Dubai real estate, GG offers investors practical insights into maximizing returns in Dubai's booming market.

"In this season, we're diving into Dubai's incredible opportunities and why it's attracting a global audience," says Ghada "GG" Benitez. "My goal is to ensure real estate investors, especially those from the U.S.A. and Canada, have access to clear, data-backed guidance on Dubai's tax-free benefits, high-growth areas, and steps to secure a solid ROI."

Why Dubai is a Global Real Estate Hotspot:

Dubai's real estate market has experienced unprecedented growth, with 50,425 transactions recorded in Q3 2024—a 38% increase from the previous year—and sales values reaching AED 141.95 billion, marking a 30% year-over-year increase. Drivers of this surge include Dubai's tax-free environment, the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan's focus on livability and sustainability, significant infrastructure investments, and the establishment of tech-forward projects like the new AI Campus.

With no property taxes, capital gains taxes, or income taxes, Dubai provides an prime investment landscape for global real estate investors, especially Americans and Canadians. The city's thriving economy, driven by the influx of multinational companies setting up headquarters here, further cements Dubai's place as a top global market.

Season 4 Highlights of The Dubai Connect Podcast:

• Key Interviews and Insights: GG speaks with largest and leading developers, including Emaar, Sobha, Ellington, and Expo City, to discuss what's fueling Dubai's growth and where the city's most promising opportunities lie.

• Answers to Top Investor Questions: Covering frequently asked questions from foreign investors in Dubai, including from the U.S., Canada, and Europe, regarding how to maximize ROI, the best areas for long- and short-term rentals, strategically timing property sales, securing mortgages/financing for Dubai real estate purchases, and understanding Dubai's developer landscape.

• Guidance for North American Investors: GG provides straightforward advice tailored to North Americans, including choosing the right Dubai real estate agent, navigating off-plan investments, and maximizing rental returns with strategies like Airbnb.

The Dubai Connect Podcast(™) is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and on the GG Benitez International YouTube Channel and at www.ggbenitezinternational.com. As the market surges, the podcast offers a timely, reliable resource for investors ready to learn how to invest in Dubai's high-growth real estate market.

About GG Benitez International:

Ghada "GG" Benitez, a licensed Realtor® with Realty Executives Dillon and a Certified International Property Specialist (CIPS®), leads GG Benitez International with offices in California, Dubai, and Spain. Over the past few years, GG has successfully guided American and Canadian investors, helping them access Dubai's lucrative, tax-free market. With connections to top developers, Dubai Land Department advisors, and international financial experts, GG Benitez International is dedicated to providing high-level insights for global investors seeking a secure foothold in Dubai's real estate market.

