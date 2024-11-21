The Duff Creative Launches: Digital Marketing for Small Businesses in York, Lancaster & Harrisburg, PA

The Duff Creative, founded by Tom Duff, is a new digital marketing and design agency serving small, service-based businesses in York, Lancaster, and Harrisburg, PA. With expertise in web design, SEO, social media marketing, content creation, and graphic design, the agency helps businesses stand out and grow. Tom brings real-world experience as a small business owner who successfully used digital marketing to scale his own company. The Duff Creative specializes in working with industries like plumbing, HVAC, and pest control, providing tailored, results-driven solutions.
YORK, Pa., LANCASTER, Pa. and HARRISBURG, Pa., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Duff Creative, a new digital marketing and design agency, is proud to announce its official launch. Founded by Tom Duff, a seasoned entrepreneur with hands-on experience growing small businesses, The Duff Creative specializes in helping service-based companies thrive in the digital space. The agency serves businesses in York, Lancaster, and Harrisburg, PA, offering tailored solutions including web design, SEO, social media marketing, content creation, and graphic design.
What sets The Duff Creative apart is Tom's unique background. As a small business owner himself, Tom built his own home services business from the ground up, leveraging effective digital marketing strategies to achieve remarkable growth. Now, he's channeling that experience into helping other businesses succeed.
"Small businesses face unique challenges, and I've been there," said Tom Duff, founder of The Duff Creative. "I know firsthand what works because I've done it myself. My goal is to provide real-world, results-driven marketing and design services that help businesses stand out and grow."
The Duff Creative focuses on service-based businesses such as plumbers, HVAC companies, pest control services, and other local professionals. By offering personalized strategies and creative solutions, the agency helps businesses in York, Lancaster, and Harrisburg attract customers, build their brands, and drive measurable results.
With a passion for supporting local businesses and a commitment to excellence, The Duff Creative is ready to help clients navigate the ever-evolving digital landscape.
For more information about The Duff Creative and its services, visit www.theduffcreative.com or contact Tom Duff at t[email protected].
