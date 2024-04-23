The Dutch Group Improves Efficiency and Information Visibility with Square 9

With Square 9, all the information is in there. You can see whether an invoice was sent or not. That really speeds up the payment process. Post this

"With Square 9, all the information is in there." says the Dutch Group's Corporate Controller, Lily Setiawan. "You can see whether an invoice was sent or not. That really speeds up the payment process."

Accounts payable automation solutions involving high volumes of vendors face significant hurdles without AI-assisted capture like Square 9's TransformAI. The Dutch Group's new solution has granted them significant time savings over previous automation attempts, allowing their staff to focus on value and revenue-driving activities.

"Now, the pharmacists don't have to work in the document capture tool anymore because the AI already handles it," explains Setiawan. "They search for the invoice, approve it, make sure it looks good, and send it off because they're pharmacists, and that's what they do."

To find out more about Square 9, TransformAI, and their integration with PDI, view the Dutch Group's full success story.

About Square 9 Softworks®

Square 9 Softworks is an industry-leading provider of an AI-powered intelligent document processing platform that takes the paper out of work and makes it easier to get things done! With digital workflows that automate many aspects of how you work today, Square 9 makes it easy by extracting information from scans or PDFs, storing documents in searchable archives, and building digital twins of your current processes through graphic workflows. For more information, please visit http://www.square-9.com.

About The Dutch Group

The Dutch Group is an innovative chain of fuel stops, convenience stores, medspas, clinics, and pharmacies with locations across 4 South Eastern U.S. states. Using their core pillars of honesty, service, vision, trust, quality, teamwork, joy, respect, and potential, the Dutch Group continues to adapt to meet changing customer needs while offering best-in-class service. Find out more about the Dutch Group at http://www.thedutchgroup.net.

Media Contact

Sam Young, Square 9 Softworks, 203-789-0889, [email protected], https://www.square-9.com/

SOURCE The Dutch Group