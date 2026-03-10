The Eddie System™ Launches a One-of-a-Kind "Live PMO" Community to Help Aspiring Project Managers Close the Experience Gap

The Eddie System™ (TES) introduces a Live PMO training environment where members complete realistic IT project simulations, produce standardized deliverables, and build resume-backed proof of experience—solving the #1 obstacle aspiring PMs face: "We want experience."
TORONTO, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For thousands of aspiring project managers, the most frustrating part of breaking into the field isn't learning the fundamentals — it's hearing the same feedback after applying: "We want experience."
The Eddie System™ (TES), founded by Eddie Rizvi, was created to solve that exact problem with a rare, environment-based approach: a "Live PMO" (Project Management Office) training community where members work through realistic IT project simulations, produce standardized deliverables, and practice the governance rhythms used in real organizations.
"Most people don't fail because they lack potential. They fail because they can't prove they've done the work," said Eddie Rizvi, founder of The Eddie System. "The Eddie System is built to be a one-of-a-kind environment — not a typical course — where you earn proof through reps: realistic project scenarios, real deliverables, and real accountability."
Solving the "We Want Experience" Problem
Traditional project management learning can be heavy on concepts and light on evidence. TES was designed to flip that equation. Instead of only watching lessons or collecting certificates, members practice project work inside a PMO-style structure with clear expectations and repeatable standards.
Inside the Live PMO environment, members build portfolio-ready artifacts that reflect how real teams operate, including:
- Project Charters and scope definitions
- RAID logs (risks, assumptions, issues, dependencies)
- Status reporting and stakeholder updates
- Change requests and decision documentation
- Phase-gate style progress reviews and project closure materials
Realistic IT Simulations That Create Resume-Backed Proof
The Eddie System centers training around realistic IT initiatives designed to mirror what modern organizations actually run. Members are guided through projects that resemble enterprise workstreams such as platform rollouts, data and analytics initiatives, automation efforts, and cross-functional implementations — with deliverables produced along the way. The goal is simple: help members replace "I studied project management" with "Here's what I produced, documented, and presented."
Built for Career Transitioners and Early-Career Professionals
TES is designed for people who are serious about breaking into project management or leveling up fast — especially those coming from coordinator, operations, analyst, or adjacent roles. The environment is structured to develop confidence through repetition, clarity through standards, and credibility through tangible work products.
"The experience gap is real — and it blocks talented people every day," added Rizvi. "We built a place where you can finally generate the proof employers keep asking for."
To learn more or join the Live PMO community, visit: Skool.com/tesl
About The Eddie System™
The Eddie System™ is a project management training ecosystem built around a Live PMO (Project Management Office) environment. TES helps aspiring project managers close the experience gap by completing realistic project simulations, producing standardized deliverables, and practicing real-world project governance workflows in a structured community setting.
The Eddie System™ is operated by Atlas Project Ops, a project operations company focused on building PMO-style environments and structured, real-world project workflows.
Disclaimer: Results vary and depend on the individual's effort, background, and market conditions. No guarantees of employment or specific compensation are made.
Media Contact
Eddie Rizvi, The Eddie System™, 1 5822274132, [email protected], https://eddierizvi.com
SOURCE The Eddie System™
