The Edge Group Calls for Board Enhancements at Dine Brands to Drive Shareholder and Franchisee Value

Delivering for Franchisees and Shareholders

Tom Lewison brings nearly 50 years of restaurant leadership, including senior roles at CKE Restaurants, where he improved unit economics for 3,000 Hardee's locations, and as CEO of Bojangles, where he doubled average unit volumes and grew the chain from 180 to 400+ restaurants. A current Burger King franchisee with four straight years of double-digit sales growth, Lewison has consistently aligned operators and management to deliver superior results.

Chris Marshall is a proven value creator in financial services, most recently serving as Vice Chairman, CFO, and President of Mr. Cooper Group, where he led an 1,800% stock appreciation by restructuring capital and driving efficiency. He has also co-founded and scaled Capital Bank to $10B in assets, turned around Ally Bank with $1.2B in annual savings, and led multiple successful exits for investors.

The Path Forward

The addition of Lewison and Marshall would give Dine Brands' board the operational depth and financial expertise it currently lacks. Their combined backgrounds directly address the most pressing challenges facing the company: franchisee relations, operational execution, balance sheet management, and shareholder alignment.

"The time for incremental fixes has passed. With open board seats available, Dine Brands has a unique opportunity to bring in leaders who have rebuilt brands, revitalized franchise systems, and delivered outsized returns," said Jim Osman, founder and CEO of The Edge Group. "Franchisees and shareholders deserve a board that can execute at the level required to restore Dine Brands' credibility and value."

