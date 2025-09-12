The Edge Group Calls for Board Enhancements at Dine Brands to Drive Shareholder and Franchisee Value

The Edge Group is proposing the addition of two proven leaders to the Dine Brands board—Tom Lewison, a seasoned restaurant operator and franchisee advocate, and Chris Marshall, a transformational financial executive. These appointments aim to strengthen oversight, rebuild franchisee trust, and restore shareholder value after a 70% stock decline under current leadership.
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Edge Group LLC today announced its proposal to enhance the Board of Directors at Dine Brands Global, Inc. with the addition of two proven leaders: Tom Lewison, a seasoned restaurant operator and franchisee advocate, and Chris Marshall, a distinguished financial executive with a track record of transformational value creation.
The Edge believes that these additions represent a critical step in strengthening oversight, sharpening strategy, and restoring accountability to a board that has presided over significant shareholder value destruction in recent years. Since January 2021, Dine Brands' stock has lost more than 70% of its value, even as peers have executed operational upgrades and disciplined capital allocation.
Delivering for Franchisees and Shareholders
- Tom Lewison brings nearly 50 years of restaurant leadership, including senior roles at CKE Restaurants, where he improved unit economics for 3,000 Hardee's locations, and as CEO of Bojangles, where he doubled average unit volumes and grew the chain from 180 to 400+ restaurants. A current Burger King franchisee with four straight years of double-digit sales growth, Lewison has consistently aligned operators and management to deliver superior results.
- Chris Marshall is a proven value creator in financial services, most recently serving as Vice Chairman, CFO, and President of Mr. Cooper Group, where he led an 1,800% stock appreciation by restructuring capital and driving efficiency. He has also co-founded and scaled Capital Bank to $10B in assets, turned around Ally Bank with $1.2B in annual savings, and led multiple successful exits for investors.
The Path Forward
The addition of Lewison and Marshall would give Dine Brands' board the operational depth and financial expertise it currently lacks. Their combined backgrounds directly address the most pressing challenges facing the company: franchisee relations, operational execution, balance sheet management, and shareholder alignment.
"The time for incremental fixes has passed. With open board seats available, Dine Brands has a unique opportunity to bring in leaders who have rebuilt brands, revitalized franchise systems, and delivered outsized returns," said Jim Osman, founder and CEO of The Edge Group. "Franchisees and shareholders deserve a board that can execute at the level required to restore Dine Brands' credibility and value."
About The Edge Group
The Edge Group is a leading independent research and advisory firm specializing in catalyst-driven special situations, including spinoffs, breakups, restructurings, and board enhancements. The firm has a global track record of helping investors and companies unlock value through structural change.
