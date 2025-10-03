The Edge Responds to Dine Brands' Outreach to Proposed Board Nominees

The Edge Group revealed that Dine Brands, parent of Applebee's and IHOP, has secretly approached its board nominees—validating shareholder concerns. With debt rising and share price value down 70%, The Edge says urgent board change is needed to avoid a Red Lobster-style collapse.
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Edge Group, a significant shareholder of Dine Brands, today disclosed that the company has contacted the shareholder-nominated board candidates for interviews without notifying The Edge or engaging directly with its representatives.
This move confirms what shareholders already know: the current board recognizes the strength, independence, and credibility of The Edge's proposed nominees. Instead of transparent dialogue with the shareholders who put forward these candidates, Dine Brands has chosen to approach them behind closed doors.
Jim Osman, Founder of The Edge, commented:
"Shareholders should be aware that our nominees are already being sought out by the company itself. That validation underscores precisely why new leadership is required. Dine Brands has lost close to 70% of its value since 2021 under the leadership of CEO John Peyton, while executive compensation has surged. This board has been reactive, not proactive and its latest maneuver further erodes trust."
The Edge reiterates its position that meaningful board change is the only way to restore shareholder value. The company's covert actions only reinforce that the nominees we have put forward bring the independence, expertise, and accountability Dine Brands urgently needs.
