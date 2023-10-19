The Edison Awards Announces Nominations Open for 2024 Honoring Diverse Leaders in Innovation

"Our goal each year is to make nominations as accessible as possible, with categories spanning longstanding and emerging fields alike, across all spaces of technological innovation and intelligence." Post this

Organized into Gold, Silver, and Bronze winners across multiple categories, The Edison Award is the most prestigious accolade honoring excellence in innovation. The participating categories include Commercial Technology, Consumer Solutions, Engineering & Robotics, and several other categories that allow companies from a vast array of scientific backgrounds to put themselves forward.

"Our goal each year is to make nominations as accessible as possible, with categories spanning longstanding and emerging fields alike, across all spaces of technological innovation and intelligence," said Bonafilia. "This strategy allows us to provide candidacy opportunities for innovators around the world, regardless of their areas of focus."

Those companies who receive an Edison Award are formally honored at the organization's annual event in Fort Myers, Florida on April 17 and 18, 2024. The event is attended by a community of more than 500 industry leaders, representing more than 150 global companies. Nominations are due November 10, 2023, and may be submitted through The Edison Awards' website. Further details including evaluation criteria, pricing, and timeline can also be found through the website at www.edisonawards.com

Most recently, The Edison Awards ™ stewarded a significant moment in the history of innovation in partnership with The Lewis Latimer Fellowship Program, an extension of The Edison Awards™ that is exclusively dedicated to providing special access and mentorship to a select group of exceptional Black innovators. The esteemed organization posthumously commemorated the life and contributions of Lewis Latimer, an iconic inventor and patent draftsman, by holding a commemorative ceremony to unveil Latimer's long-awaited headstone at his resting place in Fall River, Massachusetts last month.

A pioneering black inventor and engineer, Lewis Latimer first worked as an assistant to Alexander Graham Bell and later became the only Black member of Thomas Edison's private Pioneer's Club innovators. Throughout his career Latimer's innovative contributions were vast and history-making, including his work on the carbon filament for incandescent light bulbs—a momentous achievement not recognized as ubiquitously as Edison's own contributions. Latimer's other patented inventions include such diverse items as the first water closet (i.e., toilet) for railroad cars (1874) and a forerunner of the air conditioner (1886).

With a commitment to celebrate and champion innovators who represent the powerfully diverse minds of the world, The Edison Awards™ founded the Lewis Latimer Fellowship Program in April 2021. The program centers around the tenets of technological, behavioral, futuristic, systematic, and design-oriented thinking to transform innovation and combine ideas across cultures, ensuring equity and inclusivity for all futurists alike.

About The Edison Awards

Established in 1987, The Edison Awards™ mission is to be a leader in globally recognizing, honoring and fostering innovation and innovators to create a positive impact in the world among the most prestigious accolades honoring excellence in new product and service development, marketing, human centered design and innovation. Our vision is continually guided by the legacy and vision of Thomas Edison and his Menlo Park team that successfully brought an unprecedented number of innovations to the market.

About The Lewis Latimer Fellowship Program

The Lewis Latimer Fellowship Program is an organization dedicated to providing special access and mentorship to a select group of exceptional Black innovators. Founded in April 2021, the organization centers around the tenets of technological, behavioral, futuristic, systematic, and design-oriented thinking to transform innovation and combine ideas across cultures. The Lewis Latimer Fellowship Program employs a one-year, hybrid learning experience designed to help participants unlock the potential of exponentially advancing technologies and provide them the resources to build societally beneficial and profitable new ideas. By the program's end, these Latimer Fellows are positioned to leverage their deeper understanding of art and technology through expanded networks to create social impact and continue to inspire others. For more information about the Latimer Fellowship Program, visit www.latimerfellows.com. Applications for the next round of innovative Latimer Fellows will open soon, and queries may be sent to [email protected] for further information.

