The Education Fund sends top business and hospitality leaders back to school in the Teach-A-Thon

The Education Fund is banking on the experience and expertise of business professionals to inspire students to think carefully about their futures. Tweet this

Already, business professionals, entrepreneurs, culinary professionals, and community leaders from companies such as Wells Fargo, Assurant, Marriott International, Biscayne Bay Brewing, Chen Medical Center, Kaufman Rossin, TD Bank, and World Fuel Services have committed to teaching in local classrooms and raise money for The Education Fund's programs, which support students and educators in Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

"The Education Fund Teach-A-Thon is not Career Day. The business professionals are teaching actual lessons -- in financial literacy, science, technology, engineering, math, English, and social sciences," says Linda Lecht, president of The Education Fund.

"Concurrently, the business volunteers help students see the connections between their lessons and careers. But that's not all -- the business participants, by sharing their experience, help their colleagues understand the needs in our public schools, while also asking them to donate to help our public school students succeed!"

The Education Fund Teach-A-Thon launched in 2008 with a small but dedicated group of business professionals eager to raise money for local schools. Since then, the program has raised more than $500,000 from 2,728 Public School Champions for public school classrooms across Miami-Dade.

The Teach-A-Thon, also supported by Assurant and Florida's School District Matching Grant Program, kicks off on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at Biscayne Bay Brewing Company in downtown Miami. That's when Public School Champions will be matched with an educator who will mentor them as they prepare a lesson plan. Each champion will teach a lesson and then raise money and awareness about the needs of local public schools.

"Wells Fargo continues to support the Teach-A-Thon because of the obvious impact it makes on the future leaders of our great city. The Education Fund is banking on the experience and expertise of business professionals to inspire students to think carefully about their futures," said Hector J. Ponte, South Florida Regional Executive for Wells Fargo and six-time Teach-A- Thon Public School Champion. "And while students benefit from the experience and learning from our local professionals, we also know that our Public School Champions are forever changed by the experience. I know I am."

To volunteer for The Education Fund's Teach-A-Thon, visit educationfund.org.

###

About The Education Fund

The Education Fund brings innovative methods to our local public schools, informs the community about public education, and encourages private sector investment in public education. Due to its success in improving student outcomes, The Education Fund has won numerous awards, including the TD Ready Challenge, Greater Miami Chamber's NOVO Award for Non-Profit Excellence, and the Blue Foundation's Sapphire Prize.

Visit educationfund.org.

Media Contact

Patricia Maldonado, The Education Fund, 3054908831, [email protected], https://www.educationfund.org/

Trina Sargalski, The Education Fund, 305.761.8605, [email protected], https://www.educationfund.org/

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE The Education Fund