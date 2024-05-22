The Education Fund's "For the Love of Art" Charity Auction Celebrated Arts Education While Honoring the Notable Achievements and Contributions of Public School Alumni

"Ocean Bank's partnership with The Education Fund reinforces the vital link between the business community and public education, enriching the lives of students and educators in Miami-Dade County," said Jeanelle Boscan, SVP and Head of Human Resources at Ocean Bank. Post this

Linda Lecht, president of The Education Fund, highlighted the significance of the evening, stating, "This artwork displays the talent within our public schools and emphasizes the critical role of visual arts in education. The funds raised tonight are a testament to our community's investment in the future of our public school students."

The money raised – more than $100,000 – supports visual arts education and The Education Fund's free supplies warehouse, The Education Fund Ocean Bank Center for Educational Materials. This annual investment helps The Education Fund Ocean Bank Center distribute more than $24+ million in supplies to date for student learning, since program inception, directly supporting classroom excellence and innovation in our local public schools.

"Ocean Bank's partnership with The Education Fund reinforces the vital link between the business community and public education, enriching the lives of students and educators in Miami-Dade County," said Jeanelle Boscan, SVP and Head of Human Resources at Ocean Bank and board member of The Education Fund.

The silent auction featured luxury travel experiences, gourmet dining, outdoor adventures, and exclusive entertainment packages. The sale of the artwork directly benefited the very schools and students who contributed their artistry, fostering a cycle of support and appreciation for the arts.

Community partners like Amazon enriched this cycle of support. Angelica Santibanez, Head of Community Engagement, South Florida, for Amazon remarked, "For the Love of Art is not just an auction, it's a gathering of hearts and minds dedicated to enhancing the quality of visual arts education in our community. Amazon is committed to supporting the communities where it operates, including here in Miami, and we are proud to support this incredible initiative. We look forward to seeing the positive impacts of tonight's successes in our public schools and students' lives."

Prominent community and business leaders in attendance included Dr. Jose L. Dotres, Miami-Dade County Public Schools' Superintendent; Jeanelle Boscan, SVP and Head of Human Resources at Ocean Bank; Rolando Aedo, COO, Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau; Garfield DeBarros, SVP Innovations and Technology, Blackstone; Elisabeth DeLuca, DeLuca Philanthropy; Jackie Martinez Sancho, Regional Director, Humana; Nick Tootle, Principal, Kaufman Rossin & Co.; and Jason Mizrachi, Vice President of Unified Partnerships at iHeartMedia, Inc., who also served as the evening's emcee.

Lynn & Louis Wolfson II Family Foundation was also a top donor for the event. Trustee Randi Wolfson said, "Supporting the student art exhibition and For the Love of Art is a natural extension of Lynn & Louis Wolfson II Family Foundation's deep commitment to education and our community. As an educator, I understand firsthand the transformative power of visual arts and innovative learning experiences. We are proud to support an initiative that fosters community engagement and highlights the critical role of public education in nurturing the next generation."

The event included the Public School Alumni Achievement Awards, celebrating the success of public school graduates who have made significant professional and community contributions (see list below). To celebrate the 15th Anniversary of the awards, The Education Fund also recognized 15 years of prior honorees. Their achievements serve as a reminder of the vast opportunities that a public school education offers. These included Nancy Batchelor, Team Lead, The Nancy Batchelor Team; Abel L. Iglesias, EVP Miami-Dade Market Executive of Seacoast Bank; Monica Kirkland, Director of Creative Services, Paramount; Connie Laguna, President and CEO, Center for Financial Training; Richard Milstein, Partner, Akerman LLP Miami; and Anna VeigaMilton, President, José Milton Foundation. Please see full list here.

The Education Fund For the Love of Art is sponsored by Ocean Bank, Peacock Foundation, The Kirk Foundation, Lynn & Louis Wolfson II Family Foundation, Amazon, South Florida Business Journal, Bradesco Bank, CareerSource South Florida, Miami Herald & El Nuevo Herald, Wells Fargo, Jungle Island, PNC Bank, Kaufman Rossin, TD Bank, LM Genuine Solutions, Regions Bank, Synovus, José Milton Foundation, Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, Humana, All Florida Paper, Bacardi, Biscayne Bay Brewing Company, Café La Llave, Pepsi, Terrazas de los Andes, and The Sunsof Corporation.

2024 Public School Alumni Achievement Award Honorees

Brittnie Bassant, CEO, Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce

Rick Beasley, Executive Director, CareerSource South Florida

George Bermudez, SVP Business Banking Business Marketing Executive, Bank of America

Edward Borrego, SVP and Chief Experience Officer of Jackson Health System and CEO of Jackson West & Jackson South Medical Center

Ashley Boxer, Founder and President, The Boxer Strategy

Karyn Cunningham, Mayor, Village of Palmetto Bay

Pedro M. de Armas, Partner, Garcia Santa María De Armas Trujillo PLLC

Lourdes Diaz, Chief Academic Officer, Miami-Dade County Public Schools

Laura Gagliardo, SVP and COO, Blackstone

Vanessa Johannes, Co-Managing Shareholder, Carlton Fields

Renee Lopez-Cantera, SVP Sales & Marketing, EKN Solutions

Lisa Martinez, Founder and CEO, LM Genuine Solutions

Cecilia Rivas-Gonzalez, Program Officer, The Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation

Yanyn San Luis, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, The Win Woman

The Education Fund brings innovative methods to local public schools, raises awareness about public education, and encourages private sector investment. Recognized for improving student outcomes, The Education Fund has received prestigious awards, including the TD Ready Challenge, Greater Miami Chamber's NOVO Award for Non-Profit Excellence, and the Blue Foundation's Sapphire Prize, among others. Learn more at educationfund.org.

