The Educational Theater of New York Presents Two Original Short Plays for Students of English as a New Language (March 5 - March 15 2024)

The Educational Theater of New York (ETNY) is thrilled to announce the opening of two original short plays tailored specifically for students of English as a new language. Presented at The Chain Theater in New York City, the performances of Roald Dahl's Short Stories: The Landlady and Lamb to the Slaughter promise an evening of devious fun and literary exploration.

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Directed by Barbara Bregstein, these performances are set to captivate audiences from March 5 to March 15, offering multiple showtimes to accommodate various schedules. The Chain Theater, located at 312 W 36th St. NYC, will host these engaging productions.

"Roald Dahl's Short Stories: The Landlady and Lamb to the Slaughter delve into the twisted and intriguing narratives that have made Dahl a beloved literary figure," said Barbara Bregstein, Director of The Educational Theater of New York. "We are excited to bring these stories to life on stage, offering students of English as a new language a unique and enriching theatrical experience."

ETNY is dedicated to providing original, unusual, and thought-provoking theater experiences with the highest caliber of acting and directing. In line with this commitment, the organization strives to reach high school students, ESL students, and the general public alike.

ETNY offers a unique format of presenting theater to students of English as a Second Language:

After each scene, the actors freeze; the Presenter enters and engages the students in conversation about the play's characters and themes.

Students are allowed to see the scene again to gain a deeper understanding or continue to the next scene.

At the end of the Play, the Audience has the opportunity to speak to the cast.

The audience asks each character questions about their role in the play.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://etnyarts.org/, email [email protected], or call 646-733-7685. Tickets are priced at $18 per person.

