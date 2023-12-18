The Educator Learning Center from Hanover Research Wins 2024 Top EdTech Products Award from District Administration

Hanover Research's K-12 professional development platform named a winner in the Virtual Learning Technology category of the 2024 FETC EdTech Products Awards.

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hanover Research, a leading provider of actionable data, insights, and guidance to K-12 district leaders, is proud to announce that its K-12 Educator Learning Center (ELC) has been named a winner of the 2024 District Administration and the Future of Education Technology® Conference (FETC®) Top EdTech Products of the Year Awards. As a winner, ELC will be recognized along with other exceptional educational technology products and services at the Future of Education Technology Conference, January 23-26, 2024, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

The District Administration Top EdTech Products Awards honor the most outstanding education technology products on the market, celebrating innovation, and impact in K-12 education. Hanover's ELC won in the Virtual Learning Technology category.

Hanover's Educator Learning Center is a professional development platform that uses engaging, interactive content to support teachers and principals on the critical needs facing K-12 school districts. The professional learning platform is dedicated to improving teacher quality and effectiveness, expanding teacher capabilities and resources, and making teacher learning sustainable, useful, and convenient. The ELC includes customizable professional learning modules, resource library, peer discussion boards, and implementation support to help districts translate professional learning into classroom practice.

"We are honored to receive the award for top Virtual Learning Technology. This recognition reflects our commitment to providing innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of teachers and administrators when it comes to professional development. Hanover leveraged our research and our relationships with nearly 500 districts to help develop a platform created for teachers, by teachers, and we look forward to showcasing our Educator Learning Center at the upcoming awards ceremony and the FETC 2024 conference," said Sid Phillips, chief growth officer at Hanover Research.

For more information about Hanover Research's K-12 Educator Learning Center, please visit: Hanover's K-12 Educator Learning Center.

