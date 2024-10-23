The Eduventures® 2024 Adult Prospect Research™ Report Reveals New Credential and Modality Preferences of Adult Learners

"This year's Adult Prospect Research empowers institutions to boost enrollment through aligning their marketing messaging to different prospect demographics, circumstances, and states-of-mind." Post this

This year's Eduventures Adult Prospect Research Report details specific market trends that institutions should monitor to most effectively provide offerings that meet the needs of today's adult learners and the changing job market. Additionally, the research pinpoints five important insights into today's adult prospects.

Key Research Insights Include:

Adult undergraduate prospects continue to gravitate to non-degree offerings over degrees.

More prospects could enter the pipeline after sitting out in recent years.

Decline in hybrid preference reverses, signaling potential online weariness.

Graduate prospect interest by field of study can mislead if not balanced with enrollment data.

Commitment, modality, and credit shape price expectations.

"Evidence of adult undergraduate and graduate enrollment stability–as well as a renewed commitment from many prospective learners–provide a glimmer of hope for colleges and universities who serve these populations. However, both the adult undergraduate and graduate enrollment rates [percentage of students eligible to enroll at each level who actually do so] continue to decline through 2024. This year's Adult Prospect Research empowers institutions to boost enrollment through aligning their marketing messaging to different prospect demographics, circumstances, and states-of-mind," said Chris Gardiner, Eduventures Senior Analyst and primary author of this study.

Institutions have the opportunity to both address the short-term education needs of dissatisfied workers and degree-skeptics via skills-focused, non-degree programming, but should also proactively evaluate their undergraduate and graduate degree portfolios for long-term success.

Eduventures latest Adult Prospect Research helps institutions identify the right modality, credential type, level, and price to achieve their adult learner enrollment goals.

About Encoura

Encoura is an educational data science and research organization serving over 2,000 member institutions comprising public and private colleges and universities across the nation. Since 1972, Encoura has been a leading provider of data science, technology, and programs serving students, high school educators, colleges, and universities with offices in Austin, TX and Boston, MA. These solutions represent the link between students making important life decisions and those providing the resources and information students need to succeed in their postsecondary educations and careers. For more information, visit https://encoura.org.

