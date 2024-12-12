The Eduventures® 2024 Student Sentiment Trend Report Reveals Five Insights Into How Higher Ed Must Adapt to Recruit Generation Alpha

"This year's Student Sentiment Research™ empowers enrollment and marketing leaders with specific steps they can take to most successfully connect with Gen Alpha." Post this

This year's Eduventures Student Sentiment Trend Report highlights key differences between Generation Z and Generation Alpha, and foreshadows how the shift to Gen Alpha entering the college search process will impact recruitment efforts over the foreseeable future. It also outlines specific strategies institutions can take to adapt to changing student search behaviors and ensure continued engagement in a highly competitive market based on key insights about today's new high school students.

Key research insights for recruiting Gen Alpha include:

1. Ease of access to information is critical amid declining student patience.

2. Digital search is becoming more interactive.

3. Social platforms are no longer a supplemental recruitment channel.

4. It is time to rethink the top-of-funnel channel strategy to reach a broader market.

5. Relevant content matters more than the right cadence.

"With Gen Alpha now in high school, coinciding with significant changes in the enrollment landscape, it's essential for colleges and universities to pivot their recruitment approaches for these students. This year's Student Sentiment Research™ empowers enrollment and marketing leaders with specific steps they can take to most successfully connect with Gen Alpha," said Johanna Trovato, Eduventures Principal Analyst and primary author of this study.

Gen Alpha has officially started high school, opening up the two-way conversation that is today's college search. It's a crucial time for colleges and universities to get to know what makes these students unique and how to best support them from search through enrollment. Continuing with the same recruitment tactics that have been used for Gen Z is sure to weaken institutions' effectiveness. This report provides insight into the future of higher education recruitment to equip institutions with the strategies needed to achieve their enrollment goals with a new generation.

