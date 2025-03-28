The Empire Secrets and Prophecies: Book 1 by Ranch Barlow

New novel follows a raging battle between Good and Evil

COLORADO CITY, Ariz., March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- From someone who hopes to inspire everyone to dream and imagine comes the first book in his new fiction series, The Empire Secrets and Prophecies. Author Ranch Barlow takes readers on a riveting journey within history, where they will witness a brewing battle between good and evil.

It has been one thousand years since the Great War. Once evil was put out of the known world, the leaders of all factions created the World Senatorial Meeting in an attempt to keep peace and prosperity throughout the world and to keep the evil out. But now, with love fading and contentions on the rise, the leaders of factions see different values and differences within the others and begin to contend.

Over all of the hate and fear, many make ready for war and are prepared for their worst nightmares, even if they are their worst nightmares themselves. Dreams are smothered and fears are created as the World Senatorial Meetings begin to fail the peace. Will the world fall into death and destruction, or will the world see through the contentions of themselves and seek peace over war? Will good win over evil?

Readers will find out as they leaf through the pages of the first book of this new series.

This book is available online and can be purchased at online bookstores

www.RanchBarlow.com

About the Author

Ranch Barlow grew up in Arizona. He decided to become a writer because of his imaginations and dreams of one day creating movies, whether they were live action or animated, and he had these imaginations and dreams for several years before he wrote this book. He once got motivated enough to actually start to create movies. He got close, but in the end, he turned away at the first major obstacle and tried another path. Then his brother got him to listen to a book series on audible and that made him want to read books more and more. He then read a book and that gave him the motivation to write. He really hopes everyone will enjoy reading his books and that they give everyone inspirations and imaginations and dreams to create something of their own idea.

