The Employee Ownership Expansion Network Announces the Appointment of New Board Member

ARLINGINTON, Va., Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Employee Ownership Expansion Network (EOX) – a nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding employee ownership across the U.S. through the creation and support of a network of State Centers for Employee Ownership – announced today the appointment of Adria Scharf, PhD, to its Board of Directors.

"We are thrilled to add Adria to the EOX Board," said EOX co-chair Jim Steiker. "She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience around shared ownership and a strong commitment to our mission to grow employee ownership."

Ms. Scharf is Associate Director of the Institute for the Study of Employee Ownership and Profit Sharing at the Rutgers University School of Management and Labor Relations. The Institute studies approaches that broaden financial participation and inclusion in the economy and business organizations and allow employees to be fully engaged and share the rewards of their work. Ms. Scharf's research focuses on the wealth, wage and job benefits of employee ownership. She also teaches and directs the Curriculum Library for Employee Ownership (CLEO) – the world's only online library dedicated to employee share ownership, which features more than 600 resources designed to help college professors teach about employee share ownership in their classes.

"EOX is laser-focused on expanding employee ownership in the United States," said Scharf. "I'm delighted to have the opportunity to join the board and help advance its vital mission because I see including employees in ownership as key to building a more equitable economy."

About the Employee Ownership Expansion Network

The Employee Ownership Expansion Network is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in Philadelphia, PA in 2018 and headquartered in Arlington, VA. Its mission is to significantly expand employee ownership in the United States by establishing and supporting a network of independent, nonprofit State Centers for Employee Ownership. To date, EOX has provided funding and technical assistance to support the opening of twelve State Centers helping them to reach their goal of having 70% of the US population live in a state with a Center for Employee Ownership. To learn more, visit www.eoxnetwork.org.

