The Employee Ownership Expansion Network (EOX) Hires Director of Operations

ARLINGTON, Va., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Employee Ownership Expansion Network (EOX) – a network of 22 state centers focused on significantly expanding employee ownership in the United States – recently announced the hiring of Elle Carne as its new Director of Operations. EOX Executive Director, Steve Storkan, said, "We are excited to welcome Elle Carne to the EOX family. Her experience will be a huge asset as we enter a period of growth over the next year."

In her most recent role, she served as the Operations Director for a membership organization with volunteer-led chapters. In her previous roles, she has served in the capacity as the COO for a charter school, managed various DC charter school and national higher education construction projects, and provided organizational strategic advisory services. Carne holds a BA in history and a master's in public administration, both from the University of Washington.

Carne said, "I am excited to join the EOX team at an exciting time of growth for the organization. I look forward to collaborating with our State Centers to continue to bring the option of employee ownership to our communities."

About the Employee Ownership Expansion Network

The Employee Ownership Expansion Network is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded on July 4th, 2018 in Philadelphia, PA and headquartered in Arlington, VA. Its mission is to significantly expand employee ownership in the United States by establishing and supporting a network of independent, nonprofit State Centers for Employee Ownership. To date, EOX has provided funding and technical assistance to support the opening of 14 State Centers. EOX's goal is to create one million new employee owners by 2025. To learn more, visit www.eoxnetwork.org.

