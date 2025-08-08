The Employee Ownership Expansion Network Welcomes Former Department of Labor Assistant Secretary, Lisa M. Gomez, to Its Board of Directors

A powerful addition to EOX's board leadership as employee ownership gains ground across the country.

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Employee Ownership Expansion Network (EOX) is proud to announce the appointment of Lisa M. Gomez to its Board of Directors. A respected national voice in the protection of the benefits of workers, Gomez brings not only her leadership and legal expertise, but a deeply personal commitment to bringing employee ownership into important national conversations.

"I'm honored to join the board of EOX and contribute to its work expanding access to employee ownership - a proven model for building economic resilience," said Gomez. "In my career working on retirement policy and workplace equity, I've seen how giving workers a real say and stake in their company's success can be transformative. I'm excited to help more businesses and workers tap into this potential as another path for empowering workers and strengthening businesses."

"The depth and diversity of talent on the EOX Board of Directors is a driving force behind our rapid success in launching, funding, and sustaining a national network of 24 State Centers for Employee Ownership," said EOX Executive Director, Steve Storkan. "With leaders from business, academia, and the finance sector, my team and I benefit daily from world-class insight both inside and outside the boardroom. Adding Lisa Gomez, whose experience spans private legal practice and public service at the highest levels, elevates our board in a way most nonprofit organizations can only aspire to. I'm thrilled for the opportunity to learn from her and to see the dynamic collaborations that will emerge with our existing board as we continue to grow our national impact and solidify EOX's role as a leader in the employee ownership movement."

Lisa served as the Assistant Secretary for Employee Benefits Security in the U.S. Department of Labor from October 2022 to January 2025, where she led the Employee Benefits Security Administration (EBSA), the federal agency charged with protecting workplace retirement, health, and welfare benefits for more than 150 million workers.

Prior to her government service, Gomez spent nearly three decades in private practice as partner and management‑committee chair at Cohen, Weiss and Simon LLP, where she was recognized as a preeminent expert in employee benefits law. During her time at EBSA, she led the creation of the Department of Labor's Employee Ownership Initiative and the first-ever Division of Employee Ownership, dedicated to the promotion of employee ownership in all forms. Her leadership of the new Division of Employee Ownership marked a key pivot in federal involvement, shifting from strictly the enforcement of employee ownership to adding outreach, education, and resource-building around a business model essential to wealth equality, worker voice, and sustainable business transitions.

"From the time she spoke publicly about employee ownership at the NCEO Annual Conference, Lisa made it clear that she was entering the field as a listener, intentionally closing a longstanding gap between the regulation and promotion of employee ownership", said EOX Board Co-Chair Jim Steiker. "She took the time to visit with employee owners across the country in an effort to understand employee ownership as more than just a retirement plan but as a tool for wealth sharing and equity and a pathway to more resilient regional economies. Her arrival on our Board doesn't just strengthen us, it validates how far the employee ownership movement has come. Lisa brings genuine empathy for business owners and employee-owners alike, a rigorous grasp of policy levers, and most importantly, a passion awakened by real employee ownership stories. We look forward to partnering with her in the work we have ahead of us; growing the employee ownership movement with owners' voices at its core, and ensuring our State Center Network remains deeply rooted in local business communities nationwide."

Founded in 2018, EOX is the nation's only 501(c)(3) non-profit focused on building awareness and engaging local communities around all forms of employee ownership at state and national levels via a network of 24 State Centers for Employee Ownership. The network is committed to expanding employee ownership to create a more vibrant, participatory U.S. economy. EOX envisions an America where employee ownership transforms the economy, strengthens communities, creates greater wealth equality, and enables business owners and employees to be co-creators of their economic future. To learn more, visit www.eoxnetwork.org.

