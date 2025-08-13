The End of Human Insurance Agents: SUPERAGENT AI Unveils Plans for World's First Fully Autonomous AI Insurance Agent

"We've seen firsthand how BOOT|camp and LIVE|assist improve sales conversion, lead to faster onboarding, better objection handling, and ultimately more confident producers." - Clark A. Fisher, District Manager, Farmers Insurance Post this

"We're not just reshaping insurance; we're redefining what it means to be an insurance agent," said Milan Veskovic, CEO of SUPERAGENT AI. "Our fully autonomous AI agents will eliminate human error, offer superior client interactions 24/7, and fundamentally alter industry expectations."

While this radical transformation unfolds, SUPERAGENT AI is rolling out powerful interim solutions designed to prepare insurance agents for seamless AI integration while delivering measurable gains today. The first flagship offerings, BOOT|camp and LIVE|assist, will debut publicly in September 2025. Together they cut new-hire ramp-up time by up to 50 percent, boost close rates by double digits, and reduce average call-handle time through AI-driven training, real-time call assistance, automated objection handling, compliance alerts, and intelligent client-engagement prompts.

"We've seen firsthand how BOOT|camp and LIVE|assist improve sales conversion, lead to faster onboarding, better objection handling, and ultimately more confident producers. If this is just the beginning, I can't imagine how agencies will compete without AI agents in the future."

- Clark A. Fisher, District Manager, Farmers Insurance

CTO Vadym Shashkov added, "We're laying the technological foundation today with tools that agents can leverage immediately. BOOT|camp and LIVE|assist aren't just stepping stones, they're powerful platforms that allow agents to enhance their current capabilities, augment performance, and smoothly transition into managing AI agents of the future."

SUPERAGENT AI envisions a new operating model in which a single human insurance professional manages multiple AI Insurance Agents, multiplying productivity exponentially. Human agents will evolve from individual contributors to strategic managers overseeing AI-powered sales teams.

Industry insiders predict significant disruption as this vision takes shape. SUPERAGENT AI, aware of the potential controversy, welcomes dialogue and debate, encouraging industry leaders, tech innovators, and the insurance community to explore the possibilities together.

Insurance professionals and tech enthusiasts can schedule a demo of BOOT|camp and LIVE|assist or join the early access program for the AI Insurance Agent initiative at getsuperagent.com.

About SUPERAGENT AI

SUPERAGENT AI is an innovative San Francisco–based startup transforming insurance sales and service through groundbreaking AI technologies. Its suite of AI-driven solutions empowers insurance agents, improves customer interactions, and sets new benchmarks in industry efficiency and profitability.

Media Contact:

Sheny Plasencia

SUPERAGENT AI, Inc.

[email protected]

2 Embarcadero Ctr, San Francisco, CA 94111

Media Contact

Sheny Plasencia, SUPERAGENT AI, Inc., 1 (415) 423-0940, [email protected], https://getsuperagent.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE SUPERAGENT AI, Inc.